Liz Truss is ‘in talks’ with Reform UK, because satire isn’t in big enough trouble already – 14 top responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2025

With the local elections less than two weeks away for more than 20 English councils, Reform UK has been pulling out all the stops in its concerted effort to justify all the appearances its leaders make on natonal television. They’ve even persuaded Nigel Farage to stay in the UK for a few weeks, which shows the lengths they’re prepared to go to.

As if that weren’t sacrifice enough from the party of Farage, Tice and 30p Lee – plus some others whose names escape not just us but most people, rumours suggest they’ve been in talks with a big political beast …Liz Truss.

While Reform may be under the impression that Lettuce Liz’s defection would have the mainstream parties trembling in fear, we’d suggest that those shaking shoulders are caused not by anxiety but by hilarity.

These reactions give an idea of the consensus.

