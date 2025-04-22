Liz Truss is ‘in talks’ with Reform UK, because satire isn’t in big enough trouble already – 14 top responses

Pics Liz Truss Reform UK

With the local elections less than two weeks away for more than 20 English councils, Reform UK has been pulling out all the stops in its concerted effort to justify all the appearances its leaders make on natonal television. They’ve even persuaded Nigel Farage to stay in the UK for a few weeks, which shows the lengths they’re prepared to go to.

As if that weren’t sacrifice enough from the party of Farage, Tice and 30p Lee – plus some others whose names escape not just us but most people, rumours suggest they’ve been in talks with a big political beast …Liz Truss.

Nigel Farage’s party has been in talks with Liz Truss: This is a big mistake https://t.co/BUCtoOegIq — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) April 20, 2025

While Reform may be under the impression that Lettuce Liz’s defection would have the mainstream parties trembling in fear, we’d suggest that those shaking shoulders are caused not by anxiety but by hilarity.

These reactions give an idea of the consensus.

1.

Reform are in talks with Liz Truss. Their policies look pretty certain to tank the economy but they must want to be absolutely sure. pic.twitter.com/tPht3WiWck — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 19, 2025

2.

Reform UK consulting Liz Truss? Guess they’re aiming for a world record in economic self-destruction. After all, she turned the pound into confetti last time. Let’s see how quickly they can do it again. pic.twitter.com/4yD7vV8cei — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) April 19, 2025

3.

In other breaking news, Bonnie and Clyde are joining forces again to tackle crime in their area. — David of Nottingham (@DavidofNotting1) April 19, 2025

4.

Liz Truss reportedly “in talks” with Reform. Because only the worst will do. pic.twitter.com/TJvXEMlELg — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 19, 2025

5.

You don’t have to imagine what a Reform government would look like. Just remember Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/lquIy3VtG7 — Connor Naismith MP (@connor_naismith) April 19, 2025

6.

You can imagine the conversation at Reform Party HQ. “Let’s poach the Tories brightest and best talent!” “None of them are interested Nigel.” “Well OK let’s ask LIZ TRUSS to join us… instead then” pic.twitter.com/bHm3gsZflZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 19, 2025

7.