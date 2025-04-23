19 truly detested words and phrases. What’s missing from the list?

Twitter language

Over on Twitter, Gabrielle had a simple request.

Hit me with your absolute hated phrases, one that makes me wanna die is yummy mummy — Gabrielle (@GTodiscox) April 15, 2025

Who’s with her on ‘yummy mummy’?

via GIPHY

Some people had several to throw into the mix, and we can see why.

1.

2.

3.

Saw someone call a sunbed a “sunny b” the other day and I’ve never wanted to teleport through my phone and throttle someone so much in my life https://t.co/FqTDMzTrvB — J. D. Underhill✝️ (@J_D_Underhill) April 15, 2025

4.

Date night

Hollibobs

Friyay

Cool beans

Babymoon

Couple goals Theres more but that’s enough to be getting on with https://t.co/Yc8Wtubt8t — Our Rach (@our_rach) April 16, 2025

5.

“Nice to e-meet you” makes me want to hurl https://t.co/sKYodgRw2b — Harry (@hk3mp) April 16, 2025

6.

“Aura” “no cap” “skibiddi” literally Gen Z shit. https://t.co/6wi6yC2Kd5 — Shaun Blockley (@ShaunBlockley) April 16, 2025

7.

Yassss queen — pulpy (@pulpy) April 15, 2025

8.

9.

When people say “I’ll do” when ordering food like “I’ll do the cheeseburger” https://t.co/MwBNROy8xG — Joezempic (@JoeWritesThings) April 16, 2025

10.