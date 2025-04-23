19 truly detested words and phrases. What’s missing from the list?
Over on Twitter, Gabrielle had a simple request.
Hit me with your absolute hated phrases, one that makes me wanna die is yummy mummy
— Gabrielle (@GTodiscox) April 15, 2025
Who’s with her on ‘yummy mummy’?
Some people had several to throw into the mix, and we can see why.
1.
It’s ‘fur baby’. https://t.co/nuWo9CoO41
— Greg Moorlock (@gregdoesethics) April 16, 2025
2.
‘It’s giving’ https://t.co/ua8I2cdMYj
— ❥ LC (@ljc_xoxo) April 15, 2025
3.
Saw someone call a sunbed a “sunny b” the other day and I’ve never wanted to teleport through my phone and throttle someone so much in my life https://t.co/FqTDMzTrvB
— J. D. Underhill✝️ (@J_D_Underhill) April 15, 2025
4.
Date night
Hollibobs
Friyay
Cool beans
Babymoon
Couple goals
Theres more but that’s enough to be getting on with https://t.co/Yc8Wtubt8t
— Our Rach (@our_rach) April 16, 2025
5.
“Nice to e-meet you” makes me want to hurl https://t.co/sKYodgRw2b
— Harry (@hk3mp) April 16, 2025
6.
“Aura” “no cap” “skibiddi” literally Gen Z shit. https://t.co/6wi6yC2Kd5
— Shaun Blockley (@ShaunBlockley) April 16, 2025
7.
Yassss queen
— pulpy (@pulpy) April 15, 2025
8.
“We’re out, out”
— Sausage (@SausageSpice) April 16, 2025
9.
When people say “I’ll do” when ordering food like “I’ll do the cheeseburger” https://t.co/MwBNROy8xG
— Joezempic (@JoeWritesThings) April 16, 2025
10.
The worst I ever heard was Platty Joobs for The Queens platinum jubilee, I heard it once and thought it was a one off, it wasn’t
— Stockport87 (@stockport87) April 15, 2025