People have been sharing who could be the next Doctor Who, James Bond and Pope – 17 potential triple threats
With the hunt being on for a new Pope, James Bond and (if the rumours are anything to go by) Doctor Who, that begs the question, who will take their place?
And while speculation is swirling, Bluesky user The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek has taken a more lateral approach by wondering if one person could take on all three roles.
With Doctor Who, James Bond and the Pope all about to be recast, is there anyone you think would be ideal in all three roles?
— The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek (@dobbersw.bsky.social) 21 April 2025 at 13:08
Juggling all three roles would be a scheduling nightmare, but it seems like there are plenty of contenders for the jobs. Here are some top suggestions of potential candidates with incredible range.
The answer is Matt Berry
— craftyhiker.bsky.social (@craftyhiker.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 11:43 PM
Tilda Swinton.
— The Smart-Casual Gamer (@smartcasualgaming.bsky.social) 21 April 2025 at 17:33
— baskingshark.bsky.social (@baskingshark.bsky.social) 22 April 2025 at 01:03
Idris Elba works for all three, right?
— Padraig2112 (@isomorphism.net) 22 April 2025 at 01:18
Like really think about this:
Annie Lennox
— HüskerBlü (@inimitablevi.bsky.social) 23 April 2025 at 06:11
Marty Feldman would be perfect
— Paul Nesbitt-Larking (@pwnl.bsky.social) 22 April 2025 at 20:57
Gary Oldman