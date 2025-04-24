People have been sharing who could be the next Doctor Who, James Bond and Pope – 17 potential triple threats

Round Ups Bluesky

With the hunt being on for a new Pope, James Bond and (if the rumours are anything to go by) Doctor Who, that begs the question, who will take their place?

And while speculation is swirling, Bluesky user The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek has taken a more lateral approach by wondering if one person could take on all three roles.

With Doctor Who, James Bond and the Pope all about to be recast, is there anyone you think would be ideal in all three roles? — The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek (@dobbersw.bsky.social) 21 April 2025 at 13:08

Juggling all three roles would be a scheduling nightmare, but it seems like there are plenty of contenders for the jobs. Here are some top suggestions of potential candidates with incredible range.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.