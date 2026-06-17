Sport uruguay world cup

The Uruguay manager refused to play ball for his World Cup photoshoot and it’s wonderful stuff – 15 reactions that hit the back of the net

David Harris. Updated June 17th, 2026

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As a professional football player or manager in the modern game, it’s not enough to just do your job on (or to the side of) the pitch. No. Now you’re contractually obliged to appear in no-end of official promotional videos and photoshoots, such is the slick and corporate world of a game largely geared towards televised matches.

So it’s refreshing to see the Uruguay manager, Marcelo Bielsa, taking a more old fashioned and frankly more grumpy approach to his media obligations. Here he is, appearing in the BBC Match of the Day promo shoot and hating every minute of it.

Thanks to the official MOTD Twitter account for posting.

At a press conference, he clarified –

“Some situations do not need to be explained. We have no obligation to behave as models. Those things have no foundation. I did nothing wrong.”

Fair play to him! Although not everyone agreed. Of course they didn’t, it appeared on social media after all.

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Source BBC Image Screengrab