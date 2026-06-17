The Uruguay manager refused to play ball for his World Cup photoshoot and it’s wonderful stuff – 15 reactions that hit the back of the net

Sport uruguay world cup

As a professional football player or manager in the modern game, it’s not enough to just do your job on (or to the side of) the pitch. No. Now you’re contractually obliged to appear in no-end of official promotional videos and photoshoots, such is the slick and corporate world of a game largely geared towards televised matches.

So it’s refreshing to see the Uruguay manager, Marcelo Bielsa, taking a more old fashioned and frankly more grumpy approach to his media obligations. Here he is, appearing in the BBC Match of the Day promo shoot and hating every minute of it.

Thanks to the official MOTD Twitter account for posting.

Marcelo Bielsa refused to engage with his World Cup photoshoot ❌ pic.twitter.com/IU0zLzjAYV — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 16, 2026

At a press conference, he clarified –

“Some situations do not need to be explained. We have no obligation to behave as models. Those things have no foundation. I did nothing wrong.”

Fair play to him! Although not everyone agreed. Of course they didn’t, it appeared on social media after all.

1.

Disagrees with the corporate greed and commercialisation of the beautiful game. Good on him. — Nick Walmsley (@NickW1982) June 16, 2026

2.

Me as a kid when my mum asks me to say hello to her friend after rejecting my McDonald's request — Linealytix (@linealytix) June 16, 2026

3.

A highly principled man who lives for football & is disgusted at what money has done to the game — Mel Pearce (@MelPearce161195) June 16, 2026

4.

He’s a humble man who doesnt like the limelight. Its not about him & he doesnt seek fame. The guy just wants to coach & do his job. Forever a #lufc legend 🥰 — Richie (@Alpacaman1000) June 16, 2026

5.

Getting your school photo taken in Year 9 — Stockport871 (@stockport871) June 16, 2026

6.

Legend! He’s the Mark E Smith of football. — Black Cabbage (@CabbageUnholy2) June 16, 2026

7.

Why he so miserable — emmmaaaar (@MixersUpdaters) June 16, 2026

8.

I support Marcelo Bielsa's opposition to the commercialisation of the World Cup, but he does look a bit like one of those blokes who has just been cornered in a Tesco car park here https://t.co/sOuS155ySq — Alfie | HITC Sevens (@HITCSevens) June 16, 2026

9.

He’s a football manager not a performing monkey for the bald fraud Infantino. He’s also a genius. Good for him. #ElLoco #lufc https://t.co/bGW25ct0PC — Paul Keeley (@drcrouchback) June 16, 2026

10.

My dog when I ask if it stole the chicken from the kitchen worktop. https://t.co/did5V18wrb — NorthernBoy – Premier League edition 🐅 (@NorthernBoy1904) June 16, 2026

11.

When they ask me to put my camera on during Teams meeting: https://t.co/LILdYrA8sE — 🇩🇰🇫🇷🇦🇿🇭🇺 (@SerMM91) June 16, 2026

12.

Me at work when someone wants to do a "little icebreaker" https://t.co/3IJA49SboS — Anth Sinnott (@librarianth) June 16, 2026

13.

He’s a football coach, not a performing monkey. When you seem of these, like the VAR team ones, they’re embarrassing, with people throwing shapes on the screen. Fair play to him for not engaging with that rubbish. — Smurf (@OlCaptainAhab) June 16, 2026

14.

He’s so pure and all you demons hate that. — Katie ✨〰️ (@KatieLUFC) June 16, 2026

15.

Someone who has the capacity to think for themselves.. — Asterism MS¹³☀️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@S829MLY) June 16, 2026

Source BBC Image Screengrab