This BBC man wouldn’t let it lie after Gianni Infantino told everyone to ‘chill’ about the abominable state of Trump’s World Cup and had the entire internet cheering

Sport donald trump world cup

The football World Cup kicks off in the United States this week – what do you mean you hadn’t heard? – although fears of what exactly it would like in Trump’s America already seem to be coming to pass.

There’s been the outrageous treatment of the Iranian football team and their fans, the Somalian football referee sent home after he was denied entry at Miami airport, the butt-clenching ticket prices and the sky high costs of basically everything.

So kudos to the BBC’s sports correspondent Dan Roan, who didn’t take it lying down after Fifa supremo Gianni Infantino after he told everyone to ‘chill’ and ‘relax’ over the state of the tournament under Trump, the man who Infantino simperingly awarded the inaugural Fifa peace prize.

“Chill, relax” BBC sports editor Dan Roan asks Fifa president Gianni Infantino if he’s lost control of his own tournament. #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/swtkZFnqeL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 10, 2026

A man of the match winning performance (no, not you Infantino).

Here’s a little bit more of what the Fifa man had to say in response.

BBC journalist to Infantino: “Are you embarrassed by what’s happening at this World Cup and have you lost control of the tournament?”#FIFAWorldCup2026 #WorldCupwithMicky pic.twitter.com/p6c8o2VPGC — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 10, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

When Russia hosted the World Cup in 2018, it had to suspend normal visa rules for the tournament. Foreigners with tickets could enter visa-free, using a scheme called ‘Fan ID.’ Russia also had to do weird stuff to keep FIFA’s sponsors happy. For example, small shops near Fan… https://t.co/LNWQuSJqtg — Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) June 11, 2026

2.

Rat of human, literal real life supervillain https://t.co/Jwp1SLiWEF — SJ🏌🏽‍♂️ (@itsnotovaaah) June 10, 2026

3.

Infantino is going against what he has previously said himself. In 2017 he said if people can’t access the host country there will be no World Cup there. https://t.co/sdvgb1ihQN — James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 10, 2026

4.

Chill. Unless you’re a fan whose visa was denied, losing your life savings. A referee whose participation was withdrawn after a lifetime of work. A player who couldn’t focus without certainty as to if, or when, you were going to be allowed to play in the biggest moment of your… https://t.co/NCIVxoFhS4 — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) June 11, 2026

5.

FIFA stripped Indonesia of the U20 World Cup after it refused to guarantee Israel could be hosted and compete. https://t.co/6ISLKqo9j4 — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) June 10, 2026

6.