Sport donald trump world cup

This BBC man wouldn’t let it lie after Gianni Infantino told everyone to ‘chill’ about the abominable state of Trump’s World Cup and had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The football World Cup kicks off in the United States this week – what do you mean you hadn’t heard? – although fears of what exactly it would like in Trump’s America already seem to be coming to pass.

There’s been the outrageous treatment of the Iranian football team and their fans, the Somalian football referee sent home after he was denied entry at Miami airport, the butt-clenching ticket prices and the sky high costs of basically everything.

So kudos to the BBC’s sports correspondent Dan Roan, who didn’t take it lying down after Fifa supremo Gianni Infantino after he told everyone to ‘chill’ and ‘relax’ over the state of the tournament under Trump, the man who Infantino simperingly awarded the inaugural Fifa peace prize.

A man of the match winning performance (no, not you Infantino).

Here’s a little bit more of what the Fifa man had to say in response.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2