25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s halfway through the working week, if you’re on the Monday-to-Friday conveyor belt. It also means it’s time for us to share what made us laugh on Bluesky this week.

Our round-up touches on the under-16s internet ban, problematic musicians, and grammar, as well as a whole bunch of puns, headlines, and funny shower thoughts.

See for yourself.

1.

My wife gets so embarrassed when out dog sniffs our visitors' crotches.

I think it's mostly because he's a Jack Russell and I have to lift him up. — foghornleghorn1357.bsky.social (@foghornleghorn1357.bsky.social) 14 June 2026 at 02:36

2.

There should be some sort of nonce filter on Spotify, so you don’t find yourself grooving away to something that’s popped up before remembering that the artist is a pervert. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 08:08

3.

4.

Group of teenagers lurking outside a Curry’s trying to bully you into buying them an iPad so they can go on Pinterest — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 10:00

5.

i like that Paul Simon gets big cocky with his theory that there's 50 ways to leave your lover, and then when pressed for answers he's only got like six and one of them is just "get on the bus" — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis.com) 16 June 2026 at 12:23

6.

7.

Pitch for Doctor Who reboot: David Tennant plays a retired GP who spends his days on Facebook commenting "Who?!" under clickbait articles about minor celebrities. — Paul Cornish (@paulgcornish.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 08:13

8.

Age verification idea: ask every user how they feel about a magnolia tree flowering, or a lush wisteria. — Sathnam Sanghera (@sathnam.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 08:10

9.

The way I feel when people use "ask" as a noun is what I imagine my grandparents felt when men stopped wearing hats — Alicia Kraft (@aliciakraft.bsky.social) 13 June 2026 at 05:11

10.

golf is all like i want to wear weird pants and assault some eggs but hockey is like i want to give this frozen hamburger to my teammates bc i love them. — kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:01

11.

Monkey Therapist: Have you tried throwing your feces at them — It's Abby. Yep (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) 11 June 2026 at 14:47

12.