Politics Laila Cunningham Reform UK Robert Kenyon

Laila Cunningham describing the Makerfield Reform candidate’s sexism as ‘banter’ during a discussion on women’s safety got a big thumbs down from the internet – 17 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2026

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At the time of writing, it’s just one day to the Makerfield by-election.

Polls put Labour’s Andy Burnham and Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon as the front runners to take the seat. Keir Starmer must feel like he has the options of being kicked in the nuts by Tyson Fury or bitten on the arse by a Rottweiler. You can decide which is which for yourself.

Kenyon’s campaign has been hampered by his own past problematic internet presence, including particularly offensive comments about women.

This, along with his inability to handle questions well, has led him to be partially gagged and hidden away by the party.

On Tuesday, Reform UK’s London Mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, who also seems to suffer from foot-in-mouth disease, appeared on Shelagh Fogarty’s LBC show to discuss a London School of Economics survey showing that women now feel less safe in the city.

Kenyon’s internet comments came up.

Shades of Michael Gove saying it was reasonable for Dominic Cummings to drive to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight.

Tweeters weighed in.

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