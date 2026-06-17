Laila Cunningham describing the Makerfield Reform candidate’s sexism as ‘banter’ during a discussion on women’s safety got a big thumbs down from the internet – 17 votes of no confidence

Politics Laila Cunningham Reform UK Robert Kenyon

At the time of writing, it’s just one day to the Makerfield by-election.

Polls put Labour’s Andy Burnham and Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon as the front runners to take the seat. Keir Starmer must feel like he has the options of being kicked in the nuts by Tyson Fury or bitten on the arse by a Rottweiler. You can decide which is which for yourself.

🚨 NEW: A fourth Makerfield by-election poll has been released 🔴 LAB – 49%

➡️ REF – 37%

🟣 RES – 5%

🟢 GRN – 5%

🔵 CON – 3%

🟠 LD – 1%

⚪️ OTHER – 1% Via Convergent, 525 sample, 2 June – 12 June — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 13, 2026

Kenyon’s campaign has been hampered by his own past problematic internet presence, including particularly offensive comments about women.

Kenyon was blocked from Sky Sports Rugby League's page for comments about women's rugby, called Labour "the party for trannys," and replied "What does his dick taste like" to a post about a male rugby player. pic.twitter.com/ouPPa1CDeI — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Kenyon also said he loved how female rugby players "handle their knockers." And wrote: "If it's not tits and arse or rugby its politics." pic.twitter.com/lPUf5FoDZ3 — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Rob Kenyon’s second account featured posts objectifying women, peddling conspiracy theories and calling for violence. In one post, Kenyon suggested that he’d "love to smell & lick" Carole Vorderman's "arsehole." pic.twitter.com/8vcEMgiXbP — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

This, along with his inability to handle questions well, has led him to be partially gagged and hidden away by the party.

Reform UK’s candidate won’t face questions by journalists, he only does Reform UK videos. He’s deleted his social and is hiding his career record. There’s nothing real or genuine about Rob Kenyon. He’s a Reform UK prop.#Makerfield pic.twitter.com/VhBY9DuatQ — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) May 25, 2026

On Tuesday, Reform UK’s London Mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, who also seems to suffer from foot-in-mouth disease, appeared on Shelagh Fogarty’s LBC show to discuss a London School of Economics survey showing that women now feel less safe in the city.

Kenyon’s internet comments came up.

'It's probably just banter…' Reform's Laila Cunningham doesn't think their Makerfield candidate saying 'I'm a sexist, I'm sorry but I am' undermines her calls to 'protect women.' pic.twitter.com/AzljPmYICI — LBC (@LBC) June 16, 2026

Shades of Michael Gove saying it was reasonable for Dominic Cummings to drive to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight.

Tweeters weighed in.

1.

Laila Cunningham right now on LBC defending the right of far right men to shout "gets your tits out for the lads".

In the same breath talks about protecting women… There's dumb, and then there's Laila Cunningham. https://t.co/Of9IJsHkZ9 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 16, 2026

2.

Reform's Laila Cunningham ASKED to appear on Fogarty's show to talk about an LSE report into the safety of women. Her first answer was 'oh, I don't know the details, I forgot to bring the report'. 🤦‍♂️ Reform UK are highly unserious and, quite honestly, not that clever. https://t.co/HpwARPn6iZ pic.twitter.com/8WlSdgQ9G9 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 16, 2026

3.

Defend the sexist time 🤣 https://t.co/KVDYwjejBP — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 16, 2026

4.

Saying you want to "sniff and lick" a woman's arse hole and repeated derogatory comments about women's breasts and bodies is not "banter" nor did it happen years ago. Rob Kenyon is a pervy misogynistic creep and no woman should ever vote Reform.pic.twitter.com/Cuub5Il9Jz — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 16, 2026

5.

Just bloody vet your candidate properly! You have hundreds of thousands of members to pick from ffs! 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/mwpzBbUuJD — James Hill (@cllrjameshill) June 16, 2026

6.

At some point we’re all going to question why Reform councillors get so much air time https://t.co/1eblvQBZkL — The Accidental Disruptor (@The_A_Disruptor) June 16, 2026

7.

These freaks are so deeply unserious.

The guy literally said "I'm sexist", and her argument is "no he didn't". https://t.co/hyMGPWW7cx — The Last Hurrah (@TRK_LastHurrah) June 16, 2026

8.

When women protect misogyny….. — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 16, 2026

9.