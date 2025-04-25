27 of the all-time funniest and most inventive insults – without a swear word in sight!

Life insults reddit takedowns

Everyone loves a particularly inventive and entertaining insult which don’t have to be packed full of obscene language to make their point. In fact, we think that makes them even better.

And it’s with this in mind that we take you to the question posted by Crystalgamer04 over on Reddit.

‘What is your best insult, WITHOUT using curse words?’

And the takedowns came flooding in, surely 27 of the all-time great insults – without a swear word in sight!

‘I bet your parents change the subject when people ask about you.’

EpicCalliope

2.

‘You’re difficult to underestimate.’

smellslikeloudoggg

3.

‘I expected nothing and was still disappointed.’

Mvnwolf

4.

“You seem like the sort of person who knows which color of crayon tastes the best.”

TrentWolfred

5.

‘I envy those who don’t know you.’

Geesehaveniceasses

6.

‘Stolen from Bob’s Burgers: if she was a spice, she’d be flour.’

GeneralEffective

7.

‘Your family tree doesn’t fork.’

braineatingalien

8.

“In the world of hot sauces, you would be ketchup.”

Substantial_Iron_352

9.

“I can explain it to you, but I can’t understand it for you.”

malignanttum0r_

10.

‘You’re not the dumbest person in the world, but you better hope they don’t die.’

MrB0rk

11.

‘One of my favs: You couldn’t pour water out of a boot with the instructions on the heel.’

seenthewolf

12.

‘I’ve been called worse by better.’

CrooklynKnight

13.

‘You’ve only got two brain cells, and they’re both fighting for third place.’

skam_skins

14.

‘Your mom tells you not to call her mom in public.’

GiverOfGlizzies