‘What is your best ‘I say it wrong on purpose’ example?’ – 21 people determined to be annoying for no reason

Life funny r/AskReddit

Are you the type of person who loves to create niggly little annoyances, purely for their own entertainment? Do you enjoy making deliberate mistakes, just to watch others squirm while trying to resist correcting you? Then you’ll be right at home here. Over on the Ask Reddit page, user Thortok2000 posed this simple question:

What is your best ‘I say it wrong on purpose’ example?

And was inundated with responses from people who get a big kick out of being a little bit irritating.

1.

‘Always say ‘as they say in France’ then say the phrase in Spanish. Some odd reason it ticks people off.’

–beece16

2.

‘I used to piss my daughter off by saying ‘The Google’.

Like, ‘Hey, would you go on The Google and find the weather for tomorrow?’

Man, that would send her into fits. She can’t not correct me.’

–whomp1970

3.

‘I’m a big fan of the mixed metaphor. Burning the candle at both ends of the spectrum. The last straw that broke the camel’s back. Living on a nerve’s edge. But hey, they mostly seem to work!’

–Livid-Cat4507

4.

‘It ain’t rocket surgery.’

–DocRules

5.

‘I say ‘tomato, tomato’, but they are both said the same way when i know I’m misinterpreting something.’

–KvDOLPHIN

6.

‘I call the Nintendo Switch a Gameboy but I also call the Steam Deck a Gameboy. Basically any hand held console is a Gameboy.’

–Questjon

7.

”Are you going to go scoop some pokey boys?’ – my mum referencing Pokémon Go.’

–Richybabes

8.

‘I say ‘deers’ when I see more than one deer. I think their individuality should be celebrated.’

–MeanSecurity

9.

‘Strategery. I think SNL had a George W. Bush sketch at some point and it stuck.’

–acerage

10.

‘People don’t think it be like it is but it do.’

–daffypig

11.

‘My mom (very smart, funny lady) would say ‘Urethra!” instead of “Eureka!” Then she would say “Or do I mean Topeka!” (with a dumb look on her face).’

–Zealousideal_Ad_8736