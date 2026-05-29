Politics AI Question Time

This Question Time intro with an AI ‘panel’ of famous people from history was a perfect demonstration of not reading the room

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 29th, 2026

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Thursday’s episode of Question Time was an AI special, with experts from the field both advocating for and warning against the use of AI.

As well as living, present, human panellists, the show featured an AI-generated panel of people who probably didn’t actually need an introduction, but they got one anyway.

Talk about not reading the room …

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In case you sensed there was something a little off with the whole episode, besides the AI, it might have been this.

We’ll leave the last word to the wonderful Guy Goma, who went viral when he turned up for a job interview but was mistaken for another guest and interviewed on live television instead.

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It fell to this guy in the Question Time audience to sum up Brexit and the state Britain finds itself in now and everyone was applauding

Source BBC Image Screengrab