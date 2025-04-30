Donald Trump thought a photoshopped picture was the real thing and it’s already a proper jaw-dropper but wait until you see what he’s talking about

US donald trump photoshop Terry Moran

Donald Trump’s done an interview with ABC News journalist Terry Moran and – like all the times when he sits down with an actual, proper grown-up – it didn’t end well for the president.

And surely it never went less well than in the pair’s exchange about Kilmar Ábrego García, the Maryland father who the Trump’s administration has acknowledged was mistakenly deported to an El Salvador mega-prison.

The Supreme Court has since ruled 9-0 that he should be brought home after the government conceded his deportation was an ‘administrative error’.

Except Trump has continued to push back against this, and in the interview highlighted the ‘tattoos’ on his knuckles as justification.

But as Moran helpfully pointed out, it’s not what Trump thinks it is. Far from it (and this really is worth watching in full).

TRUMP: He had MS-13 on his knuckles, tattooed! MORAN: That was photoshopped TRUMP: Terry, they’re giving you the big break of a lifetime. I picked you. But you’re not being very nice. pic.twitter.com/NgCpEB8o1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025

You’ll hear Moran there telling Trump how he didn’t actually have the letters (and numerals) M, S, 1 and 3 on his hand. Except that is precisely what Trump seems to think.

So we better look at the pictures, right?

Honestly, if you think the M S 1 3 here is not just superimposed, I’m afraid there is no hope for you. https://t.co/1zlteXh8RS pic.twitter.com/fmq35jRdYQ — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) April 30, 2025

No!

Wait, sorry, I feel like I’m losing my mind – were they presenting these Times New Roman letters and numbers as ACTUAL tattoos and not like…what they were alleging those tattoos stood for? https://t.co/ezngq8H9tX pic.twitter.com/owK9Bc13qT — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) April 30, 2025

Yes.

OMG HE THOUGHT THE PHOTOSHOP KNUCKLES WERE REAL https://t.co/hOqil0zB6K — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 30, 2025

And here are just a few of the many entirely on-point responses it prompted.

1.

This is incredible…everyone was saying the MS 13 was added to the photo as a translation of the symbols on his knuckles. Now Trump is going against them and saying he actually has the MS 13 on his knuckles when that’s clearly false. https://t.co/BnLDQQP4GK pic.twitter.com/oyNpSFVRa5 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 30, 2025

2.

What are we even doing here? This is insane. This is worse than the “they’re eating the pets” comment. People, including the President, seem to be living in completely different realities than one another. It’s irreconcilable.

pic.twitter.com/6k6YNODt7r — FRΞΞ PRINCΞ (@tyrannideris) April 30, 2025

3.

wait so trump ACTUALLY believes the shitty ms paint markers added on are actual real tattoos?! does he also think he tattooed marijuana, smile, cross and skull on his fingers? this is a severe cognitive issue. https://t.co/aVEmYhVhBd pic.twitter.com/aByZ5QlIJ0 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 30, 2025

4.

Ask yourself: If the President so easily falls for photoshopped pictures he sees on Truth Social, what other complete falsehoods is he relying on when he makes decisions? How else is he being manipulated? That wasn’t funny. It was scary. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) April 30, 2025

5.

Bear in mind, Terry said that he had tattoos that could be INTERPRETED as meaning MS13 and Don interjected saying that he had “M S 1 3” on his knuckles. Trump thinks that the photoshopped letters are a real tattoo. He’s actually stupid bro https://t.co/p4qad4hoaX pic.twitter.com/JeN7LTCVpO — Sherrod (@TheOnlySherrod) April 30, 2025

6.