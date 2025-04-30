US donald trump photoshop Terry Moran

Donald Trump thought a photoshopped picture was the real thing and it’s already a proper jaw-dropper but wait until you see what he’s talking about

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2025

Donald Trump’s done an interview with ABC News journalist Terry Moran and – like all the times when he sits down with an actual, proper grown-up – it didn’t end well for the president.

And surely it never went less well than in the pair’s exchange about Kilmar Ábrego García, the Maryland father who the Trump’s administration has acknowledged was mistakenly deported to an El Salvador mega-prison.

The Supreme Court has since ruled 9-0 that he should be brought home after the government conceded his deportation was an ‘administrative error’.

Except Trump has continued to push back against this, and in the interview highlighted the ‘tattoos’ on his knuckles as justification.

But as Moran helpfully pointed out, it’s not what Trump thinks it is. Far from it (and this really is worth watching in full).

You’ll hear Moran there telling Trump how he didn’t actually have the letters (and numerals) M, S, 1 and 3 on his hand. Except that is precisely what Trump seems to think.

So we better look at the pictures, right?

No!

Yes.

And here are just a few of the many entirely on-point responses it prompted.

