Donald Trump forgot a not unimportant detail at this executive order signing and it’s a proper eye-opener

John Plunkett. Updated May 13th, 2025

Another day, another executive order signing at the White House, and Donald Trump has done so many of these you’d think he could do it in his sleep.

Not quite, it turns out, after the president made a big – very big – thing about his executive order on pharmaceutical price controls but forgot one not unimportant detail.

And it’s a proper eye-opener.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

