Donald Trump forgot a not unimportant detail at this executive order signing and it’s a proper eye-opener

Another day, another executive order signing at the White House, and Donald Trump has done so many of these you’d think he could do it in his sleep.

Not quite, it turns out, after the president made a big – very big – thing about his executive order on pharmaceutical price controls but forgot one not unimportant detail.

And it’s a proper eye-opener.

Trump forgets to sign the executive order that was the whole point of this whole event and starts walking away before he’s reminded to do it pic.twitter.com/1j1QGX5BVv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025

Donald Trump is about ready to leave and has to be reminded to sign his executive order on pharmaceutical price controls. This man isn’t well. Beyond embarrassing.pic.twitter.com/0jq5i7I9w8 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 12, 2025

Again, if Biden was President we’d have had a full month of dementia memes out of this. https://t.co/hrUKEsV7uY — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) May 12, 2025

Oh my God this is like the third time he’s done this and there hasn’t been a single article from anyone at the NYT, WaPo, or anyone else about senile president Magoo here. Wonder why that is https://t.co/hYtG9g9g6o — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) May 13, 2025

Imagine if Joe Biden did this? Fox News would be playing it all week — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 12, 2025

25th him already! — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 12, 2025

Sleepy Don has no clue what’s going on! — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) May 12, 2025

He was doing this two months into his first term. He held an event in March 2017 to sign an executive order, then wandered off without signing it. We all just shrugged and moved on to the next debacle. https://t.co/fJXbdEneEE — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) May 12, 2025

