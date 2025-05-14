Science Jesse watters RFK Jr.

Jesse Watters gave RFK Jr’s dip in ‘Crap Creek’ the all-clear and it was a facepalm visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated May 14th, 2025

In news you might have missed – been a fair bit of other stuff going on, obviously – Donald Trump’s famously vaccine sceptic health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has been doing his bit to own the libs by jumping into a sewage filled creek.

That’ll show ’em Bobby!

And there was no end of people queuing up to explain why that was a bad idea. Mostly because it’s full of shit, obviously (Kennedy and the creek).

Not Fox News presenter Jesse Watters, though, who’s had a long hard think about it and could see nothing to worry about. Why? Because … this.

And it prompted no end of reponses as you might imagine …

… but this one surely hit hardest.

Nailed it.

Last word to this person.

