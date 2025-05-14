Jesse Watters gave RFK Jr’s dip in ‘Crap Creek’ the all-clear and it was a facepalm visible from space

Science Jesse watters RFK Jr.

In news you might have missed – been a fair bit of other stuff going on, obviously – Donald Trump’s famously vaccine sceptic health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has been doing his bit to own the libs by jumping into a sewage filled creek.

That’ll show ’em Bobby!

Harf: RFK JR is testing his immunity by jumping into a sewage filled creek… but RFK who has allegedly survived a brain worm clearly isn’t worried. pic.twitter.com/uboLivsbld — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2025

And there was no end of people queuing up to explain why that was a bad idea. Mostly because it’s full of shit, obviously (Kennedy and the creek).

I encourage all MAGATs to try it — aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) May 13, 2025

Not Fox News presenter Jesse Watters, though, who’s had a long hard think about it and could see nothing to worry about. Why? Because … this.

Watters: That creek looks clean. This you can see right through. I think it’s fine pic.twitter.com/wQj7kBCKch — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2025

And it prompted no end of reponses as you might imagine …

So RFK Jr. is literally swimming in sewage — and Fox News isn’t asking why, instead they’re debating how clean the sh*t is? — JT (@escapeeJT) May 13, 2025

Jesse should swim there. All the time. Every single day. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 13, 2025

Watters has outdone himself in the stupidity department. — (@ChidiNwatu) May 13, 2025

Watters is a fucking Fox News blow-up doll-air for brains, plastic for morals, and only useful when someone’s got their hand up his ass. — Giselle (@kgiselle653) May 13, 2025

… but this one surely hit hardest.

Does he realize no one can see bacteria without a microscope? I doubt it. https://t.co/m7IDqV71ci — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 13, 2025

Nailed it.

I think we know what to give Watters for Christmas. — Kimberly ️ ksuth.bsky.social (@KimberlySuth) May 13, 2025

Last word to this person.

After news broke that he took His Grandkids swimming in a Sewage-Contaminated Creek For Mother’s Day – RFK Jr. told reporters that the creek is safe, and "[he] and the grand-kids' been doing it for years and we're perfectly healthy!" pic.twitter.com/TYtt9ETxzh — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) May 13, 2025

