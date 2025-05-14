US donald trump

Donald Trump frantically tried to both salute and shake hands with a long line of Saudi generals and we thought he was going to implode with the effort

John Plunkett. Updated May 14th, 2025

As any fool knows, it’s not really the done thing for American presidents to salute generals from the military of foreign nations.

Well, we say any fool, but there’s always the exception to the rule, right?

Which brings us neatly to Donald Trump, on a visit to Saudi Arabia where he was filmed frantically trying to both salute and shake hands with a long line of Saudi generals and we thought for a moment he was going to implode with the effort of it all.

And these responses surely said it best.

Source @ChrisDJackson