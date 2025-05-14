Donald Trump frantically tried to both salute and shake hands with a long line of Saudi generals and we thought he was going to implode with the effort

US donald trump

As any fool knows, it’s not really the done thing for American presidents to salute generals from the military of foreign nations.

Well, we say any fool, but there’s always the exception to the rule, right?

Which brings us neatly to Donald Trump, on a visit to Saudi Arabia where he was filmed frantically trying to both salute and shake hands with a long line of Saudi generals and we thought for a moment he was going to implode with the effort of it all.

Trump saluting Saudi officials at the Royal Court in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/neFZhSIwzx — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) May 13, 2025

And these responses surely said it best.

BREAKING: A very confused Trump just saluted Saudi military officials at the Royal Court in Riyadh—a blatant breach of U.S. presidential protocol. Imagine for one second if Joe Biden had done that. Fox News would have a week-long meltdown and demand hearings. But when it’s… pic.twitter.com/KAPP72JsTM — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 13, 2025

What’s with Trump saluting foreign military people? pic.twitter.com/zt0gPr1mum — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 13, 2025

Reminder: This is the guy who said American generals were “losers.” pic.twitter.com/0pp5xAuKCe — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 13, 2025

Captain bones spurs, the draft dodger landed in Saudi Arabia and in his first photo opp he was caught saluting a Saudi General just like he did in North Korea! No president has ever saluted a foreign General. What is wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/T2agml3aLN — BlueDream (@58bugeye) May 13, 2025

He’s such a global fucking embarrassment. https://t.co/XwO5FBBoJL — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 13, 2025

No other American President has ever saluted a foreign general. Until the draft dodger entered office. pic.twitter.com/GA254MYBTE — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) May 13, 2025

To be fair he’s an idiot. — Kay F*CK PUTIN (@katelykeanon) May 13, 2025

He’s so embarrassing. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 13, 2025

Hey MAGA — should I “cry harder” because the sitting so-called President debased himself and our entire country for all the world to see… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 13, 2025

