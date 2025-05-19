Videos GB News Net Zero

Martin Daubney being magnificently called out over GB News and Net Zero is a supremely satisfying watch

Poke Reporter. Updated May 19th, 2025

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us – where former Loaded editor Martin Daubney was carrying out presenting duties in the way only he knows how.

On the agenda – the topic of net zero, being discussed with guest, environmentalist and Climate Majority Project founder, Dr Rupert Read.

And it presumably didn’t end up going quite where Daubney anticipated it would/

As outlined here by Byline Times,

hedge-funder and GB News boss Paul Marshall’s firm holds billions in investments in fossil fuels, as Dr Read was alluding to there.

And here is what people made of that.

Just for the interests of balance and all that, the GB News website saw it rather differently in a piece headlined ‘Stop playing the man – play the ball!’ Martin Daubney furiously slaps down ex-Extinction Rebellion mouthpiece’s personal attacks in blistering row.’ Weirdly it didn’t mention Paul Marshall though.

And you can watch the whole interview here.

