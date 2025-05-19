Martin Daubney being magnificently called out over GB News and Net Zero is a supremely satisfying watch

Videos GB News Net Zero

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us – where former Loaded editor Martin Daubney was carrying out presenting duties in the way only he knows how.

On the agenda – the topic of net zero, being discussed with guest, environmentalist and Climate Majority Project founder, Dr Rupert Read.

And it presumably didn’t end up going quite where Daubney anticipated it would/

GB News, “If Net Zero is so blessed, why does the UK have the most expensive energy?” Dr Rupert Read, “The energy companies are ripping us off” GB News, “Centrica, parent company of British Gas said Net Zero will not reduce prices” Dr Rupert Read, “Centrica is one of the… pic.twitter.com/wLoRzupnvX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 17, 2025

As outlined here by Byline Times,

hedge-funder and GB News boss Paul Marshall’s firm holds billions in investments in fossil fuels, as Dr Read was alluding to there.

And here is what people made of that.

He put GB News in their place. Well done that man. — Nigel Barthorpe ✊️✌️ (@BarthorpeNigel) May 17, 2025

Dr Rupert Read take a bow son https://t.co/hj84EZcxST — Robin Jones (@robinclwch) May 18, 2025

Rupert Reid rips the @GBNEWS presenter a new one and he doesn’t like it one bit! — Litter pickin jon (@jonellis52) May 17, 2025

This is brilliant.

All you need in the end are facts. — justinecstarkey (@justinecstarkey) May 17, 2025

Just for the interests of balance and all that, the GB News website saw it rather differently in a piece headlined ‘Stop playing the man – play the ball!’ Martin Daubney furiously slaps down ex-Extinction Rebellion mouthpiece’s personal attacks in blistering row.’ Weirdly it didn’t mention Paul Marshall though.

And you can watch the whole interview here.

