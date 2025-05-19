James O’Brien’s magnificent takedown of this Brexit voter is the perfect illustration of how we got where we are today

Politics brexit james o'brien lbc

James O’Brien doesn’t talk Brexit as much as he used to for obvious reasons, and that’s probably as much a relief for him as it is for everyone else.

But when he does talk Brexit then he goes for it, he really goes for it, and this particular deconstruction of a Brexit voter called Richard was simply magnificent.

“You’re very rude to me, aren’t you?”

“I am very rude to you because of what you’ve done to my country.” James O’Brien is less than impressed with Brexit voter Richard. pic.twitter.com/QnMnikXxHP — LBC (@LBC) May 19, 2025

You’ll go a long way before finding another 1 minute and 52 seconds that perfectly illustrates how we got where we are today.

And these people surely said it best.

God l love this man! Taking down a Brexit voter not because he voted Brexit because he STILL doesn’t know why he voted or what it achieved or what damage it has done https://t.co/v71u0yv4fl — angela (@DollyMM2015) May 19, 2025

This should be studied in schools.

Absolutely beautiful. https://t.co/OEb2UrHY56 — Nigel Smith™️ (@nigellosmith) May 19, 2025

O’Brien at his remorseless best. Heartwarming. https://t.co/uHkonkgrTj — Henry Porter The Convention. (@HenryCPorter) May 19, 2025

How did he dial the phone number with his fingers so far in his ears…. https://t.co/xGqQXMskpJ — Del Rivo (@delrivo13) May 19, 2025

There’s a lot of Richard’s in America lol https://t.co/Itp8QGc0vl — Rob B. (@CaliBredRB) May 19, 2025

To conclude …

The clearest 1:52s of how Britain got into this mess and some schmucks enjoy wallowing in it https://t.co/kFVxZMKUwS — Jarvis (@JarvoB) May 19, 2025

Source @LBC