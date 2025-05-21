Elon Musk said he’s basically pulling the plug on funding Trump and these 13 totally on-point responses say it all

US donald trump elon musk

To the world of Elon Musk now, who has announced he is basically pulling the plug on his political funding, and when he says ‘political funding’ he presumably means ‘funding Donald Trump’.

Here’s what Musk had to tell Bloomberg, just before he climbed into the cockpit of a Spitfire, by the looks of it.

NEW: Elon Musk says he’s cutting back on political spending in the future. “I think I’ve done enough.” “I don’t currently see a reason.” pic.twitter.com/NULUyqd1Y9 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) May 20, 2025

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.

1.

He ruined the United States, his work is done https://t.co/qnAun1yhDQ — Aes (@AesPolitics1) May 20, 2025

2.

Translation: I’ve destroyed our government and dismantled all the agencies who held me accountable. If it wasn’t hurting my stock prices I would keep on with my mid-life crisis, but it turns out liberals are the ones who drive my cars. Used to drive my cars. — Leo Black (@n3t_leo) May 20, 2025

3.

Oh man it must have hurt. It must have hurt hard. pic.twitter.com/be63zEJ2gK — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) May 20, 2025

4.

That’s because he’s already gotten the contracts and influence he wanted in addition to shutting down all the investigations into his companies. DOGE was a scam from day one (just like his $1 million contests, etc). — Maxwell (@Maxwell32) May 20, 2025

5.

Funny how ‘I’ve done enough’ comes right after bankrolling truth-holes and chaos tweets. Elon’s political spending didn’t foster debate, it fueled disinformation and echo chambers. If he really cared, he’d fund credible journalism, not clicks and chaos. — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) May 20, 2025

6.