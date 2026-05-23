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Whoever wrote this viral headline about actor Jacob Elordi leaving the Cannes Film Festival deserves a Pulitzer and entry to the pun hall of fame alongside these classics

Michael White. Updated May 23rd, 2026

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We love nothing more than a killer headline in these parts, and the wilder and the more creative the better.

For instance, this one about the world’s most powerful men being such losers is a real highlight of the last few years.

And how could we ever forget the sell-line on this Guardian article about Emma Bunton?

So, kudos to the Vulture website for this instance classic of the genre that it published earlier this week.

The story is about the actor Jacob Elordi (he of Euphoria, Saltburn and Wuthering Heights fame), and how he’s had to withdraw from being on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival due to injuring his foot.

Hence: “Jacob Elordi Cans Cannes Plans, Not in Jury Due to Injury”.

When journalist David Benedict shared a screengrab of the headline, it went viral across social media. And that’s when we got some behind the scenes insight into how the team crafted it.

Vulture writer Rebecca Alter came forward as the subeditor who wrote it.

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For fans of the show Bojack Horseman, it sounded like one of agent Princess Caroline’s classics.

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It has prompted people to share other classics of the headline genre. For example…

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Source: Twitter/X/eggsbened