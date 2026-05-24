Keir Starmer should have had an easy win by calling for the Champions League final to be shown free to air, but it became a bit of an own goal instead

Politics arsenal champions league Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer has had a rough few weeks (months? years?).

He’s had everyone and their mother criticising him, questioning his motivations, and attacking his policy positions (or lack thereof).

On Saturday, the prime minister joined the calls for next weekend’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to be shown free to air and not on the subscription-only TNT.

Football should bring people together, not shut them out. For the first time since the competition began, fans won’t be able to watch the Champions League final for free. That’s not right. This is bigger than wanting to watch Arsenal in this historic final. It’s bigger than one… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 23, 2026

He wrote:

“Football should bring people together, not shut them out. For the first time since the competition began, fans won’t be able to watch the Champions League final for free. That’s not right. This is bigger than wanting to watch Arsenal in this historic final. It’s bigger than one club. Hardworking people shouldn’t have to fork out for a subscription to watch this match. I urge TNT Sports to reconsider and make the final next Saturday free to watch.”

TNT don’t seem to have been moved by the PM’s words. Per the Guardian, they replied:

In response, a TNT spokesperson said:

“We have made all three UEFA finals this year available from just £4.99, the price for a month-long subscription to HBO Max that also includes the great entertainment on the service. This represents exceptional value for fans to watch the conclusion of the competitions.”

This should have seemed like an easy win for Arsenal fan Keir. And it did get some supportive comments. But disgruntled voters – and rival football team fans – had other things to say.

1.

Weather machine on ✅

Getting footy on the box for free ✅ Briefcase has finally realised you can run this country on vibes alone. Announce a £3 pint in every pub and we’re cooking… https://t.co/BHCjAYmYn7 — Tom (@WiggumCharm) May 23, 2026

2.

3.

I’ve not often found myself agreeing with the PM, but he’s absolutely spot on with this. Everybody should be able to watch The Champions League Final – regardless of whether they can afford a subscription. https://t.co/7jELwcknuR — Kris Wigfield (@kr62209) May 23, 2026

4.

For years Scots have not been able to watch national team play critical matches Rubbing salt into that wound, BBC showed every Engerland game, including friendlies Starmer oblivious to that of course On a more positive note, he might be glad no coverage if Arsenal gets stuffed https://t.co/KrWMVEblXA — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Dr. Ron Dickinson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ron_dickinson) May 23, 2026

5.

May as well ask for an Arsenal win while you’re at it mate — Patrick Bury (@PatrickBury) May 23, 2026

6.

Crazy way to say you’ve not got TNT Sports https://t.co/suNB6f6xfU — Benj (@Beniesta_) May 23, 2026

7.

Extremely rare Starmer W — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) May 23, 2026

8.

Your silence on the Villa and Palace finals was deafening. Typical Arsenal fan. — Kelvin (@KelvinEHughes) May 23, 2026

9.

I agree. I remember watching Arsenal in Europe back in the Steve Bould days. Big matches felt like national events, not premium products. If football is supposed to bring people together then putting the biggest club game behind a paywall does the opposite. Plenty will find a… — Garry Pickles (@garrypickles) May 23, 2026

10.

@Steph_Peacock @10DowningStreet Dear Prime Minister, Applying your plea to similar examples, #CrystalPalaceFC are playing on Wednesday in the Europa Conference Final vs. Rayo Vallecano. This is Crystal Palace's first season EVER in any European competition. Subscription only… — LondonSEPriPEHWB (@LondonPehwb) May 23, 2026

11.

What about lazy people? They like football too. — London Historians (@LondonHistorian) May 23, 2026

12.

His dodgy box must be on the blink https://t.co/ProkvCXddJ — Eugene (@eugeneh84) May 23, 2026

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"Hard working people" have to fork out £180 for the BBC licence fee even if they don't watch or listen to its output. Why shouldn't a commercial broadcaster charge for televising a football match between two clubs? If people want to be together when they watch it they can go… https://t.co/uMBQ4FrxpE — Mike Gardner (@mikegardner_wb) May 23, 2026

15.

I love football, so I don't say this lightly. The stuff that is going on in this country that this guy stays silent about, yet he tweets about watching the Champions League final. That is honestly disgraceful, jaw on floor stuff. https://t.co/B7tsXVTmhN — Matt (@rejectedtheoffa) May 23, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Keir_Starmer