Politics arsenal champions league Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer should have had an easy win by calling for the Champions League final to be shown free to air, but it became a bit of an own goal instead

Michael White. Updated May 24th, 2026

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Keir Starmer has had a rough few weeks (months? years?).

He’s had everyone and their mother criticising him, questioning his motivations, and attacking his policy positions (or lack thereof).

On Saturday, the prime minister joined the calls for next weekend’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to be shown free to air and not on the subscription-only TNT.

He wrote:

“Football should bring people together, not shut them out.

For the first time since the competition began, fans won’t be able to watch the Champions League final for free. That’s not right.

This is bigger than wanting to watch Arsenal in this historic final. It’s bigger than one club.

Hardworking people shouldn’t have to fork out for a subscription to watch this match.

I urge TNT Sports to reconsider and make the final next Saturday free to watch.”

TNT don’t seem to have been moved by the PM’s words. Per the Guardian, they replied:

In response, a TNT spokesperson said:

“We have made all three UEFA finals this year available from just £4.99, the price for a month-long subscription to HBO Max that also includes the great entertainment on the service. This represents exceptional value for fans to watch the conclusion of the competitions.”

This should have seemed like an easy win for Arsenal fan Keir. And it did get some supportive comments. But disgruntled voters – and rival football team fans – had other things to say.

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Source: Twitter/X/Keir_Starmer