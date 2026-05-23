Politics donald trump donald trump jr

Donald Trump confirmed he’s not going to his own son’s wedding because he’s so focused on the job and loves America too much, but his schedule tells a different story – 20 reactions worthy of a toast

Michael White. Updated May 23rd, 2026

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All week, we’ve been wondering if Donald Trump will attend the wedding of his son, Don Jr.

On Thursday, Trump suggested that he might not attend the wedding between Don Jr and Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, citing Iran “and other things”.

Well, on Friday night, Trump made it official: he’s not going.

He wrote:

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

However, people have been looking at the president’s official public schedule for the weekend and it seems Trump will be spending the weekend at his golf resort in New Jersey.

Ouch. That’s gotta hurt, Don Jr.

People have been having a lot of fun online about Trump’s no-show at his own son’s wedding. Here’s a selection of the reaction.

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Source: Twitter/X/JenniferJJacobs