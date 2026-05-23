Donald Trump confirmed he’s not going to his own son’s wedding because he’s so focused on the job and loves America too much, but his schedule tells a different story – 20 reactions worthy of a toast

Politics donald trump donald trump jr

All week, we’ve been wondering if Donald Trump will attend the wedding of his son, Don Jr.

On Thursday, Trump suggested that he might not attend the wedding between Don Jr and Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas, citing Iran “and other things”.

Well, on Friday night, Trump made it official: he’s not going.

"Circumstances pertaining to Government" keeping Trump from going to Don Jr's wedding, he says, as Iran negotiations continue pic.twitter.com/vgCbYvYVwb — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 22, 2026

He wrote:

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

However, people have been looking at the president’s official public schedule for the weekend and it seems Trump will be spending the weekend at his golf resort in New Jersey.

Trump has just announced he will not attend Don Jr's wedding this weekend, due to "circumstances pertaining to Government." Trump's official schedule shows he will be spending the weekend at his golf resort in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/CoNI13VrYg — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 22, 2026

Ouch. That’s gotta hurt, Don Jr.

People have been having a lot of fun online about Trump’s no-show at his own son’s wedding. Here’s a selection of the reaction.

1.

Trump calling to skip Don Jr's wedding pic.twitter.com/04tFQnHI9r — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 22, 2026

2.

He doesn't stay in DC when he needs to golf in Florida but he's happy to stay in DC when he needs to avoid attending his oldest son's wedding. https://t.co/YnIWe7bjaZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 22, 2026

3.

I thought people were joking about him just going golfing instead of attending his son’s wedding. He really is just going golfing instead of attending his son’s wedding https://t.co/MGK69Kb29r — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) May 22, 2026

4.

5.

Iran just said a deal isn't close. But Trump has to stay in DC for "important matters" over the weekend instead of going to his son's wedding? Seems not great… https://t.co/FXEsd2Yvfi — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) May 22, 2026

6.

Father of the century https://t.co/2f3KBSorFx — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 22, 2026

7.

He’s going to be golfing on that day and it’s going to make this even funnier https://t.co/Zjt9kZjJMa — Zito (@_Zeets) May 22, 2026

8.

9.

10.

You will never hate Don Jr as much as Donald Trump hates Don Jr https://t.co/vgCJHqtUji — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) May 22, 2026

11.

A real family man, through and through. https://t.co/fTyftESbfp — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) May 22, 2026

12.

When you’ve been an absent dad all along and when marriage means so little to you, this is normal. It still amazes me that any average American thinks this man sees them or cares about them or has any experience akin to theirs. https://t.co/mfORCihE2c — Matt (@realmattcarr) May 22, 2026

13.

14.

The contempt and complete disinterest he has for the people most desperate for his love and attention is so funny. https://t.co/UKNtFSqYKJ — microplastics rectifier (@facetedcarapace) May 22, 2026

15.

He really is the greatest and most creative insult comic of all time https://t.co/vPzgTMXfPC — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) May 22, 2026

16.

Becoming President and starting a war to get out of your son’s wedding is a top tier bit btw. https://t.co/QT28jJGzn7 — BK (@BradKutner) May 22, 2026

17.

Next time my wife asks me to take out the trash, I am going to tell her I can't do it due to "circumstances pertaining to Government and my love for the United States of America." https://t.co/wsWHBrnpCo — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 22, 2026

18.

19.

one of the funniest things he’s ever done https://t.co/81E8oJqn59 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) May 22, 2026

20.

Trump on the most important day of his son’s life https://t.co/fFHUkwgCuK pic.twitter.com/ojJOzlJmnw — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 22, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/JenniferJJacobs