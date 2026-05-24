The BBC reported on Gavin Williamson’s pet tarantula dying – 20 people treating the tragedy with all the solemnity it deserves

News BBC Gavin williamson

We hate to ruin your sunny Bank Holiday weekend by reporting on some tragic news, but such is our commitment to bringing you matters of grave national importance.

Are you sitting down? Best pour a stiff drink in advance.

The BBC reported on Friday that Tory MP, Sir Gavin Williamson, experienced a death in the family – of his pet tarantula.

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson announces death of pet tarantula https://t.co/DxJU6icumE — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 22, 2026

Please observe a minute’s silence before continuing to read.

The national broadcaster provided all the sad details in its report.

“Sir Gavin Williamson has said his pet tarantula, who once lived on his desk in the Houses of Parliament and Ministry of Defence, has died. The Conservative MP shared a series of photographs of him with his “trusty companion” set to Angels by Robbie Williams on social media. “Cronus, who had been with the former defence secretary since he was a hatchling, achieved internet fame after reports about his life alongside his owner in Westminster emerged in 2016.”

Naturally, once the news broke on social media, people were consumed by the kind of public, garment-rending grief not seen since the days following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

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Is this an MI5 activation code? What the fuck is this? — dunc (@Ploooombo) May 22, 2026

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How the fuck has this made the news 😂 https://t.co/3zfcWOQhXK — Sean (@Seanasauruss) May 23, 2026

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Been dreading this news for years https://t.co/rkLXauTalS — Luke (@LukeWhosTalking) May 22, 2026

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How this was Keir Starmer’s fault, tune in for Chris Mason’s report on the 10 O’clock News — Andy Oakley (@DasOakster) May 22, 2026

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Thanks BBC. I have been wondering all day how the Former defence secretary’s tarantula was doing. I hope the media will

now give them some space to grieve. — Spud (@MankyTattie) May 23, 2026

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The news cycle remains undefeated in its commitment to absolute nonsense priorities. Good to see editorial decisions are being made with urgency and vision. https://t.co/pRBADLiRup — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) May 23, 2026

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He finally bored it to death? https://t.co/uY7TuUvyuU — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 22, 2026

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Surely we deserve an extra bank holiday for the funeral? https://t.co/fx5R2vQqPf — S💕 (@rexs_ma) May 23, 2026

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Was he told by phone, or did he find it on the web — DAVE (@_dave1893) May 23, 2026

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Will there be a national day of mourning? — Angela Dunning (@AngelaKDunning) May 22, 2026

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As someone who has a deep and abiding love for a Miniature Schnauzer called Jack, I completely understand the affection one can experience for a companion animal. Though I’m certain that schnauzers give better cuddles than tarantulas. https://t.co/2nTW7diYdZ — William Crawley (@williamcrawley) May 22, 2026

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This is the kind of headline I live for https://t.co/dMhmilbl5G — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 24, 2026

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It’s only a snivelling, creepy thing why all the fuss? Shame about the spider though. — rob roach (@robroach4) May 23, 2026

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This how the photo be lookin in headlines when a white man kills his pet tarantula https://t.co/C3uj96ClDX pic.twitter.com/xO6Fpa9w4g — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) May 23, 2026

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The state of Britain in one tweet. https://t.co/m5mgNzc38K — Cllr. Michael Sheehan (@cllrmsheehan) May 23, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/BBCPolitics