News BBC Gavin williamson

The BBC reported on Gavin Williamson’s pet tarantula dying – 20 people treating the tragedy with all the solemnity it deserves

Michael White. Updated May 24th, 2026

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We hate to ruin your sunny Bank Holiday weekend by reporting on some tragic news, but such is our commitment to bringing you matters of grave national importance.

Are you sitting down? Best pour a stiff drink in advance.

The BBC reported on Friday that Tory MP, Sir Gavin Williamson, experienced a death in the family – of his pet tarantula.

Please observe a minute’s silence before continuing to read.

The national broadcaster provided all the sad details in its report.

“Sir Gavin Williamson has said his pet tarantula, who once lived on his desk in the Houses of Parliament and Ministry of Defence, has died.

The Conservative MP shared a series of photographs of him with his “trusty companion” set to Angels by Robbie Williams on social media.

“Cronus, who had been with the former defence secretary since he was a hatchling, achieved internet fame after reports about his life alongside his owner in Westminster emerged in 2016.”

Naturally, once the news broke on social media, people were consumed by the kind of public, garment-rending grief not seen since the days following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

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Source: Twitter/X/BBCPolitics