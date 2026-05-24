This ring cam footage of a kind woman named Lynn calling round to her neighbours on a specific mission is honestly the most heartwarming thing you’ll watch today

Life feelgood neighbours the UK

Look, the world is terrible right now, so we need to find the hopeful glimmers of humanity where we can.

Enter Lynn.

This doorbell footage clip, shared by Twitter/X user Mukhtar, has been going viral over the Bank Holiday weekend, and it’s very easy to understand why.

Just watch.

This is so beautiful, what a lovely neighbour. Bless Lynn. pic.twitter.com/G9UcsaMwhH — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 23, 2026

It shows a woman named Lynn calling round to her neighbours, who aren’t home, but speak to her through their doorbell camera. It turns out Lynn is there to drop off some cash for the family’s kids for their summer holiday.

The owner of the house tries to convince her it’s not necessary, but Lynn persists, saying, “you know we love them like our own”.

Honestly, it’s just the most heartwarming thing you’ll see today.

And the internet agrees.

1.

THIS is the community we know! Not that fucking UTK bullshit! — Sham (@theshambus) May 23, 2026

2.

I was expecting some racism lolll it’s all the ptsd from reform supporters but this made my day lol — fuck off (@sha3adh) May 23, 2026

3.

Sometimes we all get caught up on Twitter, seeing people post Nazi just, or i'm told to 'go home' on a nearly daily basis. But this right here, that's real 👇 https://t.co/e1ipex8Omn — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) May 23, 2026

4.

Lynn should be given the best award. What a great person. Lovely lady 🙏🏿❤️☀️ https://t.co/dWh5zxJniu — Edward Adoo (@EdwardAdoo) May 23, 2026

5.

Let's all be like Lynn — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 23, 2026

6.

Neighbours like these be so serious too 😂 Gotta love em 😂 https://t.co/TpSaClYatC — BabyLove💜 🇱🇨 (@OfficialJoyous) May 23, 2026

7.

Always will advocate for the “takes a village” mindset within communities https://t.co/bcm2F8g8JY — Mozart (@Marvel_Mo) May 23, 2026

8.

Always will advocate for the “takes a village” mindset within communities https://t.co/bcm2F8g8JY — Mozart (@Marvel_Mo) May 23, 2026

9.

Lynn is EVERYTHING 🥰 https://t.co/8JChN0hBU3 — Blackout Starbucks Napkin 🖊💥☕️🖤🧡💛❤️ (@Kimme_more13) May 23, 2026

10.

my neighbour as a kid. Mrs Thompson, she was Jamaican,she was so lovely.. Every week without fail she would bring down a homemade cheesecake, whenever she saw us playing out she called us up, pray over us then shout hallelujah! Then laugh cos we jumped 🤣 we just loved her ❤️ — Shell (@Shell3820052931) May 23, 2026

11.

Who wants to chip in and send Lynn a bunch of flowers? ❤️ — Mich Dick (@Mich5514Mitch) May 23, 2026

12.

There's a lot more Lynns in England than there are Tommy Robinsons that's for sure. — RJ Phoenix (@phoenix_rj13245) May 23, 2026

13.

Sometimes I do really love the aggressive kindness of my people — Davidmill93 (@davidmill93) May 23, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar