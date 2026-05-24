Life feelgood neighbours the UK

This ring cam footage of a kind woman named Lynn calling round to her neighbours on a specific mission is honestly the most heartwarming thing you’ll watch today

Michael White. Updated May 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Look, the world is terrible right now, so we need to find the hopeful glimmers of humanity where we can.

Enter Lynn.

This doorbell footage clip, shared by Twitter/X user Mukhtar, has been going viral over the Bank Holiday weekend, and it’s very easy to understand why.

Just watch.

It shows a woman named Lynn calling round to her neighbours, who aren’t home, but speak to her through their doorbell camera. It turns out Lynn is there to drop off some cash for the family’s kids for their summer holiday.

The owner of the house tries to convince her it’s not necessary, but Lynn persists, saying, “you know we love them like our own”.

Honestly, it’s just the most heartwarming thing you’ll see today.

And the internet agrees.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar