Jordan Peterson’s anti-woke rant about paper towel guidance is still one of his greatest self-owns

Poke Staff. Updated February 5th, 2025

Professor of Psychology and self-appointed anti-political-correctness warrior, Jordan B. Peterson prides himself on his cool-headed rational approach to discussing what he sees as the spread of woke culture.

It’s fair to say that the mask slipped when he was confronted by the horrible liberty-threatening spectacle of advice against using an unnecessarily large amount of paper towels.

Peterson added an explanation.

We’d like to be a fly on the wall when he sees a ‘Fasten seatbelt’ sign on a plane, or a recipe suggestion on a packet of rice.

The takedowns were a thing of beauty.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’ll just leave this here.

