Good news! You can tick Jordan Peterson trying to convince Richard Dawkins of the existence of dragons off your WTF bingo card

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2024

Canadian psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan B. Peterson pulled off a minor coup by persuading evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins to film a discussion for his YouTube channel.

Far from being a meeting of honed academic minds the conversation was characterised by frustration on both sides, and bizarre statements – largely from Peterson – who occasionally seemed to think he was delivering a lecture.

One topic under discussion was worthy of a Trump ‘weave’ and it has to be seen to be believed …like dragons.

“How many dragons have you overcome in your life?”

“I’m not interested in dragons. I’m interested in reality.”

“Okay, so I read a book a while back that described the biological reality of the dragon. Say ‘Oh, well there’s no such thing as a dragon.’ Okay – is there such a thing as a predator?”

“Of course.”

“Well, that’s a meta category. What’s the category of predator? Bear. Eagle. If you’re a primate – fire. Is fire a predator?”

“No.”

“Well, it’s complicated, because a fire kills you.”

Charlie Day Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia GIFfrom Charlie Day GIFs

Let’s take a look at what people made of it.

This summed up Peterson’s argument.

Source checkov’s gundam Image Screengrab