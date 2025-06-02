Laurence Fox just keeps wittering on about how much he doesn’t care about Pride Month – 14 favourite reactions

Celebrity Laurence fox Pride

Happy Pride Month to all who celebrate. It’s a time to demonstrate how far LGBTQ+ rights have come, and to protest where they haven’t come far enough – or have been deliberately rolled back by the concerted efforts of bigots.

Expect a month of greater exposure for LGBTQ+ artists, creators, enterprises and charities, along with a hefty helping of outrageous pinkwashing from some brands whose practices the other eleven months are far less than LGBTQ-inclusive.

You should also expect the usual suspects to absolutely lose it over the very existence of Pride Month.

On that note, we head now to Laurence Fox – former actor, self-described singer, attempted politician, sacked from GB News for grossly misogynistic and inappropriate comments, and swiftly melting snowflake when confronted with anything Rainbow-decorated. He isn’t coping well with June.

Let’s take a look. CW: There are bigoted tropes in spades.

To show how much he doesn’t care about Pride, Fox continued …

He also revived an old favourite which, we suspect, he thinks is genius-level trolling.

Plot twist –

Thank you for promoting queer artist @artbyveya's work. Happy Pride month ️‍️‍⚧️ — Lewis (@L_A_D_J) June 1, 2025

Twitter had some thoughts on Fox’s annual Pride rant.

The absolute state of this gurning fucknugget. @LozzaFox pic.twitter.com/bbUmuUj6mG — Indubitable AJ (@andjamwar) May 31, 2025

Shocking. Laurence Fox in 2024 (left). Laurence Fox in 2025 (right). This is what a month of being rammed in the throat by pride month has done to this once promising actor. pic.twitter.com/SmfBRf6oMl — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) June 1, 2025

Except you clearly do care. I'd say they were living rent-free in your head but it's far too small. Maybe up your nose? — Steve Thomas (@tarsins) June 1, 2025

homophobes creating the hardest pride post https://t.co/BNeBADpbXX — brandon* (@brndxix) June 1, 2025

I’m sure he’s a wonderful husband and father… oh, my mistake. — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) May 31, 2025

You go on about it so much.

You love it really don't you? — Simonè ✌ (@tidywelshbut) June 1, 2025

Conservatives pretending that they don’t care about Pride Month: https://t.co/J57LgM6qyR pic.twitter.com/5oeu7AokxE — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) June 1, 2025

Lozzafox is out there thinking he's the speaker for everyone when he only speaks for himself. The boy has a hate-filled heart. https://t.co/vz8hogLACB — Llewcalon (@Llewcalon) June 1, 2025

If he’s posting that I’d personally say that’s the very opposite of not caring. https://t.co/Obu7QUWkmt — Sharpy (@DanielSharp_) June 1, 2025

To follow on from my last tweet Enemies exist at home as well as abroad Get your flags out, chaps on and turn up the Pet Shop Boys Happy Pride guys 🙂 The only one going to hell here is Laurence Fox https://t.co/p6DFIJDaK8 — Josh Cheshire (@JJPACheshire) June 1, 2025

Another bitter tweet from someone with no pride, dignity or self respect — Barry Quinnell (@nuffniceness) June 1, 2025

The things people say for attention. I hope all the followers and comments are worth it. This one really was radicalised during the pandemic. #PrideMonth https://t.co/CisGukaTin — Lee Gregory Peck (@LeeGregoryPeck) June 1, 2025

Mr ‘I don’t care about Pride’ had already brought up the subject the day before Pride Month.

In case you missed it, here’s Father of the Year back in 2023, Laurence Fox, risking setting the garden, the fence, and possibly the house on fire – all for a bit of performative bigotry.

Just Laurence Fox spending Father’s Day drunk in his garden, burning Pride flags. Nothing to see here… pic.twitter.com/d1nMxeYevQ — Truth Checkers (@truth_checkers) June 18, 2023

