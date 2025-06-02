Celebrity Laurence fox Pride

Laurence Fox just keeps wittering on about how much he doesn’t care about Pride Month – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2025

Happy Pride Month to all who celebrate. It’s a time to demonstrate how far LGBTQ+ rights have come, and to protest where they haven’t come far enough – or have been deliberately rolled back by the concerted efforts of bigots.

Expect a month of greater exposure for LGBTQ+ artists, creators, enterprises and charities, along with a hefty helping of outrageous pinkwashing from some brands whose practices the other eleven months are far less than LGBTQ-inclusive.

You should also expect the usual suspects to absolutely lose it over the very existence of Pride Month.

On that note, we head now to Laurence Fox – former actor, self-described singer, attempted politician, sacked from GB News for grossly misogynistic and inappropriate comments, and swiftly melting snowflake when confronted with anything Rainbow-decorated. He isn’t coping well with June.

Let’s take a look. CW: There are bigoted tropes in spades.

Meme of a stylised figure, kicking another stylised figure which is decorated in Pride colours. The writing says 'Pride month? Fuck off. Nobody cares. Fox has posted it with the words 'No lie detected'

To show how much he doesn’t care about Pride, Fox continued …

Today marks the start of the most holy month in the child mutilation cult’s calendar. At least 12 people (mostly @LibDems and @UKLabour ) care. With an image showing the different LGBTQ+ flag colours alongside the words 'NO ONE HAS TO GO ALONG WITH THIS WEIRD SHIT

He also revived an old favourite which, we suspect, he thinks is genius-level trolling.

A rainbow-tinted demonic head, like a devilish goat, with the words PRIDEMONTH, PRIDEMONTH, PRIDEMONTH, DEMON, DEMON descending above it.

Plot twist –

Twitter had some thoughts on Fox’s annual Pride rant.

Mr ‘I don’t care about Pride’ had already brought up the subject the day before Pride Month.

Not back in England until the start of next week, so unfortunately I can’t burn the child mutilation cult flag to mark the beginning of child mutilation month as usual tomorrow. But don’t worry, I bought an extra large child mutilation cult flag this year. Happy holidays.

In case you missed it, here’s Father of the Year back in 2023, Laurence Fox, risking setting the garden, the fence, and possibly the house on fire – all for a bit of performative bigotry.

