‘What’s a skill that takes less than a week to learn but can save you a fortune?’ – 23 top notch money-saving hacks

Having work done on your house is expensive, whether it’s in the kitchen, bathroom, garden, or anywhere else. But with the cost of living so high, who can actually afford to have anything done? Is it better to save your money and have a bash yourself? Yes, according to the AskReddit page. User Signal-Friend-9512 posed this question:

‘What’s a skill that takes less than a week to learn but can save you thousands of dollars?’

And lots of people chipped in with ideas (they also save you pounds) and they weren’t just limited to DIY (but remember, if you decide you’re as a good as a tradie and flood your house, it might end up costing you even more).

1.

‘How to budget and track expenses. Knowing where your money goes can prevent surprise overdrafts and debt.’

–CallMeKamelia

2.

‘Cooking. It’s not that hard to follow a recipe to get some decent meals.’

–FailedMaster

3.

‘Learning how to Google ‘how to fix it yourself’ before calling a professional and discovering YouTube has all the answers.’

–Spirited-Shallot7984

4.

‘Changing a tyre. Takes 10 minutes to learn, and the AA are expensive.’

–LordTvlor6448

5.

‘Doing 20-30 mins of exercise daily, save you thousands in health costs down the road.’

–VaderBinks

6.

‘I learned how to cut my dog’s hair during Covid, watching videos on YouTube. Dog grooming costs a good $70 every two months or so over the lifetime of the animal, so my dog has an uglier haircut but I save thousands over the course of its’ life.’

–EarlyAd3047

7.

‘Lift with your knees, always. The amount of people I see with back problems is insane, and it costs a fortune.’

–Other_girl_1

8.

‘Learned to cut my own hair. I bought a $45 cutter 10 years ago, and haven’t gone to a barber since. At ~$35 a pop every six weeks I figure I’ve saved over $3,000.’

–Ditka85

9.

10.

‘Flossing properly, no more cavities or bleeding gums.’

–Thin_Pitch_5415

11.

‘Basic sewing. Buttons, turning up trousers. The amount of people that throw something away because it doesn’t fit properly/buttons came off.’

–VixenRoss

12.

‘Doing your own taxes.’

–spirit_cat83