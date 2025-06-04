Nigel Farage was delighted with his bespoke Reform UK brick and of all the comebacks this dad joke beat all comers
Nigel Farage took time out from his busy schedule of not going to Clacton to be presented with a bespoke Reform UK brick, and very excited he was about it too.
He was presented with the brick during his by-election visit to Scotland and so overwhelmed was he that he made a video about it. Of course he did.
Labour and the SNP are bricking it! pic.twitter.com/zJf02SsT0D
— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 2, 2025
And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine.
That brick has the intelligence of those stupid enough to believe your never ending lies
— Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) June 2, 2025
You lot should be on parliament for the defence review statement.
But, yet again, you prefer arsing around than actually doing the job you’re paid to do.
— Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) June 2, 2025
Grifting idiot.
— Thomas King (@tommo_king) June 2, 2025
Been to Clacton lately?
— The Doctor. (@Beerdri01118796) June 2, 2025
But this dad joke surely beat all-comers.
What’s the difference between Reform supporters and that brick? The brick gets laid. https://t.co/vWb0OFOGC6
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) June 4, 2025
Well we did say it was a dad joke.
— Jill Beavis (@jmb1256) June 4, 2025
READ MORE
Nigel Farage was magnificently fact checked to his face and it had people cheering – 13 favourite responses