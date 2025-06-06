Donald Trump was asked for evidence of Joe Biden’s ‘cognitive decline’ and his answer said so much more about Trump than it did the former president

US donald trump joe biden

In the absence of anything more important to do, clearly, Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into Joe Biden’s actions during his presidency amid rumours about the former president’s ‘cognitive decline’.

Trump accused aides of a ‘conspiracy’ to ‘deceive the public about Biden’s mental state’ so it was only natural that he should be asked if he had any evidence to back all of this up.

And Trump’s answer spoke volumes about the cognitive state of one particular president. Just not Joe Biden.

Q: Have you uncovered evidence that anything was signed without Biden’s knowledge? TRUMP: I don’t think Biden would know Q: I’m asking if you’ve uncovered any information TRUMP: No. But I’ve uncovered the human mind. I was in a debate with the human mind. pic.twitter.com/SnaDQGumjW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025

The loon who says he was in a “debate with the human mind” wants to talk about someone else’s mental acuity? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 5, 2025

Imagine having to sit there, listening to that lunatic.

Republicans think that all world leaders need to clap for Dummy Donald, like them. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) June 5, 2025

Is everybody looking at each other sideways in the room thinking this guy has absolutely lost his marbles? If not they should all be institutionalized with him… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 5, 2025

Well, that was a whole lot of word salad that meant literally nothing. What a tool. — Ryca (@_oRyca_) June 5, 2025

