Donald Trump was asked for evidence of Joe Biden’s ‘cognitive decline’ and his answer said so much more about Trump than it did the former president

John Plunkett. Updated June 6th, 2025

In the absence of anything more important to do, clearly, Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into Joe Biden’s actions during his presidency amid rumours about the former president’s ‘cognitive decline’.

Trump accused aides of a ‘conspiracy’ to ‘deceive the public about Biden’s mental state’ so it was only natural that he should be asked if he had any evidence to back all of this up.

And Trump’s answer spoke volumes about the cognitive state of one particular president. Just not Joe Biden.

Q: Have you uncovered evidence that anything was signed without Biden’s knowledge?

TRUMP: I don’t think Biden would know

Q: I’m asking if you’ve uncovered any information

TRUMP: No. But I’ve uncovered the human mind. I was in a debate with the human mind.

And these responses surely said it best.

