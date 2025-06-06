Poland’s foreign minister just brutally took down Elon Musk three months after he called him a ‘small man’ and it was just magnificent

US comebacks donald trump elon musk

Rewind, if you will, to March of this year when Elon Musk was wanging on about Ukraine and appeared to threaten to turn off his Starlink satellite internet system, saying the country’s entire front line would collapse without it.

I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

It caught the attention of Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, who said if Musk’s Starlink couldn’t be relied upon, then his country would look elsewhere for an alternative.

Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year.

The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers. https://t.co/WaJWCklgPE — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 9, 2025

Musk responded by calling Sikorski, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a ‘small man’ …

Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

… and it was obviously not an insult Sikorski had forgotten, because after Musk’s nuclear fallout with Donald Trump, the (still) Polish foreign minister tweeted this, and it was well worth the three month wait.

See, big man, politics is harder than you thought. https://t.co/2QMoCCPSgG — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) June 5, 2025

Boom!

And just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

Hahahahaahhaahahahahahaahhaahahahahahahahahahaa

Xd xd xd xd xd xd xd https://t.co/ZLlv54L7gE — Marcin Gortat (@MGortat) June 6, 2025

2.

Mic drop — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) June 5, 2025

3.

Maybe Musk owns X, but Sikorski owns Musk. pic.twitter.com/MrEnhXxD6P — Maciek Józefiak (@JozefiakMaciek) June 5, 2025

4.

I love how petty the Poles can be bro bookmarked that post and has been waiting to bring it back out — Anatomy of Truth (@e_l_g_c_a) June 5, 2025

5.

6.

He had hate as an investment and we like it — Snoopykenya (@snoopykenya) June 6, 2025

7.

