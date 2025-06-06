US comebacks donald trump elon musk

Poland’s foreign minister just brutally took down Elon Musk three months after he called him a ‘small man’ and it was just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated June 6th, 2025

Rewind, if you will, to March of this year when Elon Musk was wanging on about Ukraine and appeared to threaten to turn off his Starlink satellite internet system, saying the country’s entire front line would collapse without it.

It caught the attention of Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, who said if Musk’s Starlink couldn’t be relied upon, then his country would look elsewhere for an alternative.

Musk responded by calling Sikorski, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a ‘small man’ …

… and it was obviously not an insult Sikorski had forgotten, because after Musk’s nuclear fallout with Donald Trump, the (still) Polish foreign minister tweeted this, and it was well worth the three month wait.

Boom!

And just a little bit of the love people had for that.

Source @sikorskiradek H/T @yashar