Elon Musk told Poland’s foreign minister to ‘be quiet, small man’ and their epic comeback 24 hours later was very much worth waiting for

Donald Trump’s sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk has been making enemies and failing to influence people in the best way he knows how – trolling them on Twitter.

It all began when Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski responded to Musk’s nonsense about his Starlink system and challenging Putin to a fight (we know, we know).

In other words – shove it, Musk.

To which the Tesla specimen responded in predictable fashion.

No-one should be surprised by Musk’s lack of diplomatic language, obviously, but the idea that Sikorski is a ‘small man’ was neatly quashed by this especially on-point response.

Phewf. But we reckon the best response went to Sikorski himself, after Musk’s most unfortunate problems with Twitter going down time and again this week, with Musk blaming a ‘cyber attack’.

To which Sikorski responded …

Boom!

