Elon Musk told Poland’s foreign minister to ‘be quiet, small man’ and their epic comeback 24 hours later was very much worth waiting for

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2025

Donald Trump’s sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk has been making enemies and failing to influence people in the best way he knows how – trolling them on Twitter.

It all began when Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski responded to Musk’s nonsense about his Starlink system and challenging Putin to a fight (we know, we know).

In other words – shove it, Musk.

To which the Tesla specimen responded in predictable fashion.

No-one should be surprised by Musk’s lack of diplomatic language, obviously, but the idea that Sikorski is a ‘small man’ was neatly quashed by this especially on-point response.

Phewf. But we reckon the best response went to Sikorski himself, after Musk’s most unfortunate problems with Twitter going down time and again this week, with Musk blaming a ‘cyber attack’.

To which Sikorski responded …

Boom!

‘First degree burn .’
@fockTyrants

‘Ott a pont .’
@omu85


@mbanda15

