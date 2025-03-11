Elon Musk told Poland’s foreign minister to ‘be quiet, small man’ and their epic comeback 24 hours later was very much worth waiting for
Donald Trump’s sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk has been making enemies and failing to influence people in the best way he knows how – trolling them on Twitter.
It all began when Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski responded to Musk’s nonsense about his Starlink system and challenging Putin to a fight (we know, we know).
In other words – shove it, Musk.
To which the Tesla specimen responded in predictable fashion.
No-one should be surprised by Musk’s lack of diplomatic language, obviously, but the idea that Sikorski is a ‘small man’ was neatly quashed by this especially on-point response.
Phewf. But we reckon the best response went to Sikorski himself, after Musk’s most unfortunate problems with Twitter going down time and again this week, with Musk blaming a ‘cyber attack’.
To which Sikorski responded …
Boom!
