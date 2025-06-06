The President used ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ to explain the Musk situation, and people’s heads are spinning at the pace of their break-up

US donald trump elon musk

We aren’t sure what Donald Trump’s next move is going to be after the very public break-up with Elon Musk saw him linked to the Epstein files and accused of being on the verge of bankrupting the US, but it’s probably going to involve Hannibal Lecter and some sharks.

The fallout from the very public fight between the former best buds could see either one or both of them in hot water, and has the potential to unpick parts of the US infrastructure, as Musk’s Starlink satellite system is widely used for communications.

More immediately, it saw the two men entertainingly dragged on social media.

[clears throat] truly we live in a DOGE-eat-DOGE world [looks around for approval] — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) June 5, 2025

Gentlemen, gentlemen, please. This isn't something an old fashioned duel couldn't fix — erin chack (@ErinChack) June 5, 2025

me: do you want vinegar on these chips

elon musk: I knew he was a nonce and without me he wouldn't be president let's go to mars

me: I was just asking if you want vinegar — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) June 5, 2025

If your ass hadn't already surmised that the Walking Circus Peanut is in the Epstein Files, then you are a shitty as hell surmiser. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) June 5, 2025

In his usual freewheeling style, Trump attempted to find some reason for the attacks by Musk that would deflect any responsibility away from his own actions or policies. He hit upon that old nugget, Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump suggest that Elon has "Trump derangement syndrome" pic.twitter.com/2vWB1MAkBE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025

Spoiler alert, there’s no such thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome, unless you include the occasions on which Trump comes across as decidedly deranged.

Twitter weighed in.

1.

Whoa…. This break-up is escalating fast.. https://t.co/MHJiSvV5kb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2025

2.

That Bromance didn’t last long. https://t.co/zuyAlyxjGx — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) June 5, 2025

3.

Going to need a Big Beautiful Bucket of popcorn for this ugly brawl. https://t.co/6z4IDirXZy — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 5, 2025

4.

BREAKING: Trump just said he’s “very disappointed with Elon Musk,” and then implies that Musk has “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” You really can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/SlBJD3vJmV — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 5, 2025

5.

It's so sad whenever a couple you thought was gonna go all the way falls apart like this. So so so sad — Barry "Bonds" Bufano (@barrybufano) June 5, 2025

6.

Hell hath no fury….. And Trump might figure it out the hard way lol — Matt Jarbo (@mjarbo) June 5, 2025

7.

They work for him and then they leave and then they get hostile. Every single person that’s ever known Donald Trump- hates his guts. He’s never made a true or enduring relationship -in his life #ETTD https://t.co/arKjEiWjt2 — TREE-WOKE-AF (@TreeTreeB) June 5, 2025

8.

Always the other guy’s fault https://t.co/WfbLHQSkYB — Gerard McDermott KC (@mcdermottkc_) June 5, 2025

9.