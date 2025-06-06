US donald trump elon musk

The President used ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ to explain the Musk situation, and people’s heads are spinning at the pace of their break-up

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2025

We aren’t sure what Donald Trump’s next move is going to be after the very public break-up with Elon Musk saw him linked to the Epstein files and accused of being on the verge of bankrupting the US, but it’s probably going to involve Hannibal Lecter and some sharks.

The fallout from the very public fight between the former best buds could see either one or both of them in hot water, and has the potential to unpick parts of the US infrastructure, as Musk’s Starlink satellite system is widely used for communications.

More immediately, it saw the two men entertainingly dragged on social media.

In his usual freewheeling style, Trump attempted to find some reason for the attacks by Musk that would deflect any responsibility away from his own actions or policies. He hit upon that old nugget, Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Spoiler alert, there’s no such thing as Trump Derangement Syndrome, unless you include the occasions on which Trump comes across as decidedly deranged.

