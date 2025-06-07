Donald Trump appeared to basically blame Ukraine for Russia’s latest devastating airstrikes on Ukraine

US donald trump Putin Ukraine

It was another night of devastating Russian attacks on Ukraine with the most powerful attack on the country’s second city since the start of the war.

Latest reports say at least five people were killed in the deadly strikes, which follow Ukraine’s devastating attack on Russia’s strategic bomber aircraft.

And you’ll never guess what Donald Trump had to say about …. oh no, you will, but despite everything it still remains something of a jaw-dropper to hear him say it.

It seems too crazy to be real — but unfortunately, I’m afraid it is. Gave Putin a reason to “go in and go bomb the hell out of it” Russia murdered civilians and injured children!!!! No normal words to describe it. pic.twitter.com/7P218qBzkB — Victoria (@victoriaslog) June 6, 2025

‘Well they gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night … when I saw it I said, here we go.’

Here is a longer clip of the exchange aboard Air Force One …

Reporter: Did the Ukraine drone strikes against the bombers— did you that change your view of the cards Zelenskyy has? Trump: They gave Putin a reason to go and bomb the hell out of them… I solved a big problem with India and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GLRFvceT9m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2025

… and it very much reflected the tone of Trump’s report of his conversation with Vladimir Putin a day or two back

And these people surely said it best.

1.

”Ukraine gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them” – Donald Trump The difference is Donald, Ukraine are bombing the planes that come to murder men, women and children. Russian always have and always will solely aim for civilians. pic.twitter.com/jqXTTEow5K — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) June 6, 2025

2.

3.

How someone can justify this horror? No military targets. Almost the center of Kyiv. It’s so crazy. Many people lost everything. 3 people died in Kyiv. 3 people died in other cities. About 6 dozen injured. No words. https://t.co/1lJGhjkAiH pic.twitter.com/5l4qjw3N7m — Victoria (@victoriaslog) June 6, 2025

4.

“They gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night,” Trump says of Kyiv’s Operation Spiderweb. And before that, there was famously no russian bombings of Ukraine, right? Wrong. You morally rotten piece of shit they bomb us every freaking day! pic.twitter.com/BmwflVQqt5 — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) June 6, 2025

5.

”Ukraine gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them” What a fucking Scumbag https://t.co/0hF9MutiHm pic.twitter.com/DKNVeOViDI — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) June 6, 2025

6.

Fucking idiot said he’d end this on day one. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 6, 2025

7.

BTW…TRUMP HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH SETTLING THE INDIA-PAKISTAN DISPUTE. NOTHING. — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 7, 2025

8.

This is a very bad time to have an idiot as president. https://t.co/975zMpOJnL — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) June 7, 2025

9.

Trump on Ukraine’s attack on Russian airbases: “They gave Putin a reason to go and bomb the hell out of them… When I saw it, I said, Here we go, now it’s going to be a strike…” (Russia has been bombing Ukraine nonstop for over 3 years.)pic.twitter.com/H8FhyA7n59 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 6, 2025



