Donald Trump appeared to basically blame Ukraine for Russia’s latest devastating airstrikes on Ukraine

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2025

It was another night of devastating Russian attacks on Ukraine with the most powerful attack on the country’s second city since the start of the war.

Latest reports say at least five people were killed in the deadly strikes, which follow Ukraine’s devastating attack on Russia’s strategic bomber aircraft.

And you’ll never guess what Donald Trump had to say about …. oh no, you will, but despite everything it still remains something of a jaw-dropper to hear him say it.

‘Well they gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night … when I saw it I said, here we go.’

Here is a longer clip of the exchange aboard Air Force One …

… and it very much reflected the tone of Trump’s report of his conversation with Vladimir Putin a day or two back

And these people surely said it best.

Source @Acyn