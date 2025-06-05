Donald Trump shared his latest phone chat with Vladimir Putin and it’s a proper jaw-dropper – 17 stunned and totally on-point responses

US donald trump Ukraine vladimir putin

Donald Trump has been on the blower again to Vladimir Putin, by all accounts their first exchange sine Ukraine’s spectacular drone attack on four airbases inside Russia destroying billions of pounds of the aircraft.

The attack, which was planned over 18 months, was an audacious and incredibly well executed attempt to dismantle Russia’s air superiority after relentless attacks on Ukraine targets, both military and civilian.

Trump was unusually – albeit predictably – silent about the whole affair, except now we know precisely what he made of it after Trump revealed this on Truth Social. And it really is quite the read.

And here is precisely what people made of that.

1.

Putin said he will have to bomb Ukraine even more – and Trump didn’t contradict him. That’s all you need to know pic.twitter.com/P0u7ioCcnZ — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) June 4, 2025

2.

This phrasing sounds like Trump is approving even more Russian attacks on Ukraine. https://t.co/Q7HHi4BrFl — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) June 4, 2025

3.

Trump didn’t even attempt to say, “Vladimir, stop!”

https://t.co/hijwD8MVOU — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 4, 2025

4.

Trump is so weak he did not warn Putin against retaliation for Ukraine’s strike on Russian airfields … nor did he tell Putin to stop attacking Ukrainian civilians. Trump is a Russian asset. pic.twitter.com/a0ZbeczI8Z — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) June 4, 2025

5.

I’m sorry America , but FUCK your president, what a spineless twat. No: “We will destroy you if you do!”

Just: “Yes Boss” ❗️Putin said, and very firmly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields: Trump just finished a 75-minute phone call with Putin. pic.twitter.com/TBtB79MFIM — Richard Woodruff (@frontlinekit) June 4, 2025

6.

Trump says he just spoke with Putin and describes Ukraine’s recent drone attack in a way that makes it sound like Russia is a victim pic.twitter.com/jUfEJQYT8z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025

7.

Trump’s latest statement makes one thing very clear: he is abandoning his promises to work to end the war. There are no more calls for peace, no more “Vladimir, stop” moments. And what Trump wrote should be taken as nothing other than “Yes, Russia will kill. And I’m not going to… pic.twitter.com/jyEH3HQptR — Special Kherson Cat (@bayraktar_1love) June 4, 2025

8.

“Russia’s docked airplanes”? Were they docked in warm water ports? pic.twitter.com/EmnlHYqJHA — Jack’s House Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) June 4, 2025

9.