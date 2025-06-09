US US politics

Governor Pritzker’s graduation speech about how to spot idiots is still completely topical – and brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2025

Graduation ceremonies might be very special for those receiving their new qualifications, but that doesn’t mean they can’t sometimes (often?) also be incredibly tedious.

This 2023 graduation ceremony at Northwestern University in Illinois avoided boring the gowns off all present when the state Governor, J.B. Pritzker gave a speech based on The Office, including this advice on how to spot an idiot.

I wish there was a foolproof way to spot idiots, but counterintuitively, some idiots are very smart.

They can dazzle you with words and misdirection.

They can get promoted above you at work.

They can even be elected president.

Trump Really GIFfrom Trump GIFs

People wholeheartedly agreed with the good advice.

If you remember the Scott’s Tots episode of The Office, this makes a lot of sense.

You can watch the full Office-themed graduation speech here – or you can cringe yourself inside out with the Scott’s Tots sequence here.

