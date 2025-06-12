A reporter felt the need to ask whether Donald Trump allowed peaceful protest and this whole exchange is a terrifying snapshot of where the US is right now

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

If any exchange in the White House press room sums up where the US finds itself right now ahead of Donald Trump’s birthday military parade at the weekend, then it is surely this.

Not only the fact that the reporter felt compelled to ask the question in the wake of the extraordinary scenes in LA, but also the way in which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt answered it (and do watch to the end).

Q: So if there were peaceful protests on Saturday for the military parade, President Trump would allow that? LEAVITT: Of course the president supports peaceful protest. What a stupid question. pic.twitter.com/rJZuGFRt0z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2025

Stupid question? Leavitt obviously hasn’t been watching the news lately.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

Not a “stupid question” when her answer directly contradicts what Trump has said ON CAMERA. — John Sterlin (@JohnSterlin) June 11, 2025

2.

“What a stupid question.” They really are falling all over themselves to mimic Trump’s disrespectful language and unprofessional behavior. https://t.co/41tNvWdxyb — Elizabeth (@edensaunt) June 11, 2025

3.

The fact that we’re at a point where a reporter had to ask the White House if the president will allow peaceful protests shows how far the country has fallen in just four months. — Covie (@covie_93) June 11, 2025

4.

Not a stupid question when Trump and Leavitt purposely imply all protestors are criminals. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) June 11, 2025

5.

Would Leavitt be OK with people calling her answers STUPID? — Jim Hagman, Ph.D. (@HagmanDr) June 11, 2025

6.

Im surprised her cross she wears hasn’t burned a hole in her chest. She is simply lying The vast majority of people on the streets are not attacking police. every single video shows this. you cannot change reality to the trump alternative reality. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 11, 2025

7.

The added disrespect for a black woman asking a perfectly reasonable question given the Presidents own words is a feature not a bug for this administration. — James Jones (@jones96706) June 11, 2025

8.

Yesterday @realDonaldTrump vowed to ‘crush’ any protest with force. Today @PressSe says he ‘of course supports peaceful protest.’ The White House can’t even keep up with its own lies. You can’t flip-flop between dictatorship and democracy depending on the day. — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) June 11, 2025

9.

Wow @PressSec if they called you stupid which you are , youd be crying to your lord trump — FT GOAT (@FTTGOAT) June 11, 2025

To conclude …

Given who Trump is, it is not a stupid question — Finnbar (@nnncurtis) June 11, 2025

And this.

Stop treating these motherfuckers with civility. If they’re going to talk to you that way then MATCH THEIR TONE. https://t.co/dlCMsWA66n — liberalicious (@liberalicious) June 11, 2025

