US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

A reporter felt the need to ask whether Donald Trump allowed peaceful protest and this whole exchange is a terrifying snapshot of where the US is right now

John Plunkett. Updated June 12th, 2025

If any exchange in the White House press room sums up where the US finds itself right now ahead of Donald Trump’s birthday military parade at the weekend, then it is surely this.

Not only the fact that the reporter felt compelled to ask the question in the wake of the extraordinary scenes in LA, but also the way in which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt answered it (and do watch to the end).

Stupid question? Leavitt obviously hasn’t been watching the news lately.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Source @atrupar