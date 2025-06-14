Politics london mayor Reform UK

London Mayor hopeful Ant Middleton’s cringeworthy video of himself falling out of a helicopter got exactly the reaction it deserved

David Harris. Updated June 14th, 2025

TV presenter and former Special Forces soldier, Ant Middleton, is constantly using his social media platforms to wang on about how he wants to be the next London Mayor, representing Reform UK. Indeed, his Twitter bio describes his as being ‘Future Mayor of London’, which seems a little presumptuous as the bookies have this outcome priced at 16/1.

In one of his most recent posts, he has shared a video of himself fannying about with a helicopter, with the caption ‘just an average day at the office‘.

Let’s have a look.

Thrilling stuff. Or maybe not. The replies suggest that not everyone was impressed, many of them referencing the collapse of his company earlier this year which owed over £1m in unpaid taxes.

We’ll just leave this here.

