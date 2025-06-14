London Mayor hopeful Ant Middleton’s cringeworthy video of himself falling out of a helicopter got exactly the reaction it deserved

Politics london mayor Reform UK

TV presenter and former Special Forces soldier, Ant Middleton, is constantly using his social media platforms to wang on about how he wants to be the next London Mayor, representing Reform UK. Indeed, his Twitter bio describes his as being ‘Future Mayor of London’, which seems a little presumptuous as the bookies have this outcome priced at 16/1.

In one of his most recent posts, he has shared a video of himself fannying about with a helicopter, with the caption ‘just an average day at the office‘.

Let’s have a look.

Thrilling stuff. Or maybe not. The replies suggest that not everyone was impressed, many of them referencing the collapse of his company earlier this year which owed over £1m in unpaid taxes.

1.

You need someone to explain how getting into a helicopter works? — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) June 13, 2025

2.

Are you being flown in to repay HMRC? — Nick Affleck (@nick_affleck) June 13, 2025

3.

This shit is straight from the 80s macho man playbook,you going to be delivering Milk Tray?.How is pointlessly hanging from a helicopter looking all moody going help you become Mayor of London? — badnude2 (@badnude21) June 13, 2025

4.

Whilst trying to look heroic Ant Middleton has released a video that unintentionally depicts his Mayoral campaign perfectly. pic.twitter.com/94pxON5MMi — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) June 13, 2025

5.

No one is impressed & no one cares. — Grimesy the Grifter (@GrimesyThe) June 13, 2025

6.

You could always join Cirque du Soleil … they welcome performing monkeys. — Project Reality (@ProjectReality8) June 13, 2025

7.

And what bit of that will help policing, transport and social services in London? — Lady Muck (@MariePurdy8) June 13, 2025

8.

"What does your mayor do for you?" "He does performative videos holding on to the bottom of helicopters" "Ah, great that, lad" — GfB (@Gavin_F_Brewis) June 13, 2025

9.

Ah yes, the standard test of eligibility to be London mayor. Coming out of a helicopter. Brilliant policies, Ant. — PACtuallyEvil (@PACtuallyEvil) June 13, 2025

10.

what a fucking turnip. — Martin Docherty #FBPE (@MartinDochert12) June 13, 2025

11.

I think he’s got the job descriptions for London Mayor & Milk Tray Man mixed up! https://t.co/Qp6CjBOiAk — KayJay (@skyhighshoes) June 14, 2025

12.

Cringed so hard I prolapsed https://t.co/JjPWBKejK7 — Cube (@CubePickering) June 14, 2025

13.

Pure egotism. It's embarrassing — The Duke (@dukeofmaylebury) June 13, 2025

14.

Who are you trying to impress with this? — Jamie (@JBoro111) June 13, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

He’s just Laurence Fox with camping equipment. — Max McMaxface (@mistermaximus) June 10, 2025

