The call is coming from inside the house …the White House. The Trump Organization launches its own mobile phone service

There’s big news in the tech world, and it’s going to get people talking. The Trump family business is getting into the provision of phone services, including an actual handset – gold, of course – a mere snip at $499.

"Now we're doing Trump Mobile. And Trump mobile is going to revolutionize cell phones" — Eric Trump announces the new Trump phone pic.twitter.com/PtFOblfLcu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

In an interview, Eric Trump admitted that the phones aren’t built in the US (yet), which is par for the course with Trump merch.

Eric Trump: "Eventually all the phones can be built in the USA." (so Trump phones are not actually being built in the USA lol … ) pic.twitter.com/wLKx74fMcC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

In addition to not being built in the US, the Trump phone won’t be built by the Trump family.

Keep in mind, the Trump Mobile scam is a LICENSING deal. He’s licensed the name and nothing more. A third party is making the phones (or already had phones that they’re slapping the name on). Another third party has the network access. He’s an arms reach away from the… — Sassiest Minx nka Petty Betty (@SassiestMinx) June 16, 2025

To say that Trump Mobile puts the con in conflict of interest would be putting it mildly. If you think they’ll be paying the same tariffs as other importers of phones, we have a bridge to sell you.

Trump Org is launching a mobile phone, while Trump—as President—is threatening a 25% tariff on all non-U.S. phones. But Trump Jr admits their phones won’t be made in the U.S. (yet)… and you can bet they’ll still be exempt from tariffs. He’s fixing the market he competes in.… — Jon Wiltshire (@JonathanWiltsh7) June 16, 2025

Trump Organization has been quite clear that the sale of customers’ data will be on the cards, including that garnered via AI.

The Trump Mobile phone service tracks customers using AI pic.twitter.com/6csqnVwMA4 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) June 16, 2025

We’re just waiting for the Fight, Fight, Fight phone, with the image of a defiant Trump, an extra layer of gold paint, and a complimentary ear pad for those long conversations with your crypto broker.

Here’s how other people have been reacting.

1.

My friend just bought a Trump Mobile phone. It only allows you to text in CAPS, the payment has to be made out to cash, the spell check misspells every word, and Siri is Laura Loomer. pic.twitter.com/OJFRs6xUAl — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) June 16, 2025

2.

BREAKING: Trump is mad at Tim Cook and Apple for not destroying their company by moving everything to America, so he has decided to grift some more by selling phones via a new company, Trump Mobile, to his gullible followers: pic.twitter.com/3cu4NGH26q — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 16, 2025

3.

Trump Vodka. Trump University. Trump Airlines. Trump: The Game. Trump Ice. Trump Mortgage. Trump Casinos. Trump Magazine. I think we know how Trump Mobile is going to go. pic.twitter.com/3CFChqzSQj — Evan (@daviddunn177) June 16, 2025

4.

Does the grift ever fucking end From Trump Wine to Trump Steaks to Trump Vodka to Trump Watches, they now bring you Trump Mobile. When is the Trump Toilet Paper coming? So he can finally put his name on what he’s full of. pic.twitter.com/DnDo6Q9s00 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 16, 2025

5.

First look at Trump Mobile's new phones! Make sure you get in to the IPO. It'll be the most beautiful phone ever…just wait and see! https://t.co/Qna2xDZEuc pic.twitter.com/WVCIXMBx3s — Jared, Father of Wheatens (@JaredDapena) June 16, 2025

6.

Now that we know ZERO of Trump Mobile's phones are being made in the USA, if y'all want to know what country is getting a break on Trump's boneheaded tariffs, find out where the serial lying psychopath is having his shitty urine-colored phones assembled. pic.twitter.com/4P9uKONasS — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 16, 2025

7.

BREAKING: During a time when Trump's tariffs are supposedly trying to bring manufacturing back to the US, Eric Trump pitches "Trump Mobile Phones" that are NOT built here. "Eventually all the phones can be built in the USA." Stunning hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/p2MS2EjiOz — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) June 16, 2025

8.

How is this not The Onion? Trump Mobile is using the dreaded 5G service at $50 per line. Your information will be sold. All sales are final, and you will be subject to Al monitoring based on historical behavior and unusual activity.https://t.co/iKvjGr8mIS pic.twitter.com/ciwujzUtLx — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) June 16, 2025

9.

comes preloaded with Truth Social and 37 felony charges — diana chimes (※,※) (@DianaChimes) June 16, 2025

10.