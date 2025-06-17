US donald trump

The call is coming from inside the house …the White House. The Trump Organization launches its own mobile phone service

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2025

There’s big news in the tech world, and it’s going to get people talking. The Trump family business is getting into the provision of phone services, including an actual handset – gold, of course – a mere snip at $499.

In an interview, Eric Trump admitted that the phones aren’t built in the US (yet), which is par for the course with Trump merch.

In addition to not being built in the US, the Trump phone won’t be built by the Trump family.

To say that Trump Mobile puts the con in conflict of interest would be putting it mildly. If you think they’ll be paying the same tariffs as other importers of phones, we have a bridge to sell you.

Trump Organization has been quite clear that the sale of customers’ data will be on the cards, including that garnered via AI.

We’re just waiting for the Fight, Fight, Fight phone, with the image of a defiant Trump, an extra layer of gold paint, and a complimentary ear pad for those long conversations with your crypto broker.

Here’s how other people have been reacting.

