Donald Trump left the G7 in a hurry but still found time to hoist his two giant White House flag poles – only 13 responses you need

Donald Trump left the G7 summit of world leaders in Canada because of pressing issues which could only be attended to at the White House.

It made people wonder what exactly the president could do back in Washington that he couldn’t do at the world leaders’ meeting, with all eyes on the Middle East, obviously.

Except Trump wasn’t in so much of a hurry that he didn’t find time to wang on about those two giant flag poles he’s sticking up at the White House.

He’s what he had to say on Truth Social, expressing more excitement and interest than he has in many other, more pressing things (you might have thought) of late.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

When you’ve got no accomplishments, you start gifting lawn décor to feel useful. pic.twitter.com/tyZAak86q4 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 18, 2025

2.

So this is why he left the G7 summit early? To install “the most magnificent poles”? pic.twitter.com/e9FjUiidOd — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 18, 2025

3.

Thanks for the update! I was getting worried. pic.twitter.com/R7tMdXFYTQ — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 18, 2025

4.

This is real….as the world is on edge about him entering a war with Iran he’s posting about "two beautiful flag poles" smh pic.twitter.com/GPn1C207Kp — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 18, 2025

5.

“Where are the Epstein files?” “I got you flagpoles instead.” pic.twitter.com/k8S1nJw5Jd — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) June 18, 2025

6.

“I had to leave the G7 early to install big, beautiful, tall flagpoles.” – DJT pic.twitter.com/LrYIwLl7NE — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) June 18, 2025

7.

Ah yes, two flag poles. Finally, the infrastructure for America, Trump truly needed. pic.twitter.com/7p8kL6CG9K — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) June 18, 2025

8.

Oh good, finally an update with some info about the war he’s getting us into. pic.twitter.com/LavTARQpO5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 18, 2025

9.

There is already a majestic flag on top of the White House. Can’t wait until this clown leaves office and the next president has these poles removed. Strong countries don’t feel the need for these displays, only weak countries do. Donald Trump is making the United States… pic.twitter.com/x2vr9mgGcL — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) June 18, 2025

10.

Big news from the White House tonight amid worsening tensions in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/9vS4aCDyPc — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 18, 2025

11.

This just came up.

I guess Trump has finally flipped.

Flags. He's announcing flags. pic.twitter.com/CPKcQLZWw0 — Kate Emerson (@KateEmerson88) June 18, 2025

12.

Someone likely told Trump to run the idea of bombing Iran up the flagpole and this was how he responded pic.twitter.com/uFswKpFbGy — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 18, 2025

13.

When elected, I will remove the two flag poles Trump is installing on our White House lawns. They will not stand as a reminder of this epic mistake of a Presidency. pic.twitter.com/gadavVGkzM — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 18, 2025

