Mark Carney’s wink at Macron while Trump was wanging on might be the best thing to come out of any G7 (or G8) meeting ever

That was the G7 that was, a summit of world leaders which was missing one of those world leaders for its second half after Donald Trump had to unavoidable return to the White House to oversee the building of two very big flagpoles, by the looks of it.

And we return to it because of this particular moment as Trump explained his early exit while Canadian premier Mark Carney and French president Emmanuel Macron watched on.

And one particular moment, when Macron shared a knowing wink with Macron while Trump wanged on, might be the best thing to come out of a G7 (or indeed G8) meeting ever.

Prime Minister Carney winking at President Macron like WTF is this elderly guy saying! pic.twitter.com/5Jst84eP75 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 17, 2025

Are we obsessed with Mark Carney, as you might reasonably suggest at this point? Very possibly.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

The wink They are thrilled he left‼️

He is an embarrassment to America‼️ pic.twitter.com/01AlUlBKgq — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) June 17, 2025

The expression on Macron’s face and Carney’s wink ….. priceless. — Sonee #WomensRightsAreHumanRights (@Sonee333Sonny) June 17, 2025

The entire world knows he’s a fucking clown! — CopiousNotes2 (@sexy_suburban) June 17, 2025

Im really starting to like Mark Carney. I think we’re in good hands — (@CertifiedFloral) June 17, 2025

More proof that world leaders are no longer even pretending to respect this guy. Trump was the butt of every joke yesterday and he knew it. So, he ran. And is blaming Iran. https://t.co/6T0SYGvMl2 — Sassiest Minx nka Petty Betty (@SassiestMinx) June 18, 2025

