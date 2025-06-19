This Pedro Pascal lookalike winner was already good but the back story of how he did it is just brilliant

US daily show Pedro Pascal

We don’t want to stick our neck out too far or anything but this might just be today’s loveliest thing.

It’s the tale of a Pedro Pascal lookalike winner which was already good, but the back story of how (and why) he did it is a proper belter.

Take 5 minutes out to watch it because you want to be disappointed, from Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show for reasons which will rapidly become apparent.

The winner of the Pedro Pascal lookalike contest is also The Daily Show's lighting designer, George Gountas! #AfterTheCut pic.twitter.com/PTrVURVnLS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 17, 2025

Awww!

Absolutely cannot wait for the follow-up now. No way Pedro Pascal’s not gonna make that happen, right?

In the meantime, here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

ok hang on i didn’t really care about this whole lookalike contest thing at first ngl but this is so fucking funny what do u mean the winner was the lighting designer for the fucking daily show https://t.co/dqKMwGuKBd — lyss | (@lyssramscal) June 17, 2025

whoa…seriously? I almost feel like that is Pedro Pascal and they're punking us. Anyway Pedro has to meet Jenny he just has to! — Nice4What (@mizztotal) June 18, 2025

He’s got the mannerisms down! If that’s not him trying to do that, it’s even more eerie — j (@Noteless) June 17, 2025

Yes this but also I think it’s SO funny his WIFE was like bro go and get us a year of free burritos you look like him LMAOO they both seem fun! — Eilene ⁷ california hot boy ♈️ (@EileneMACHINE) June 18, 2025

right like i don’t even go here but the way they’re all talking like friends hanging out and like wtf is going on and cutting to all the crew is so sweet pls — kenny 🙂 (@bvckystjames) June 18, 2025

Unironically I also love how this is highlighting the “behind the scenes” work of people who work in this industry — Jenna Lyons (@jennaroselion) June 19, 2025

He really look like Pedro — LunarAnn (@LunarAnn24) June 18, 2025

So much charisma and such a natural on camera. I love a confident, funny guy — Kristine Kiss (@kristinekissx) June 18, 2025

This is why Internet was made! So much fun! — Adi (@iamadipatil) June 18, 2025

Now that you mention it, Pedro Pascal DOES look like a lighting designer https://t.co/zFsnLS3Tvp — Courtalon (@CourtalonX) June 18, 2025

READ MORE

Mark Carney’s wink at Macron while Trump was wanging on might be the best thing to come out of any G7 (or G8) meeting ever

Source @TheDailyShow