This Pedro Pascal lookalike winner was already good but the back story of how he did it is just brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2025

We don’t want to stick our neck out too far or anything but this might just be today’s loveliest thing.

It’s the tale of a Pedro Pascal lookalike winner which was already good, but the back story of how (and why) he did it is a proper belter.

Take 5 minutes out to watch it because you want to be disappointed, from Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show for reasons which will rapidly become apparent.

Awww!

Absolutely cannot wait for the follow-up now. No way Pedro Pascal’s not gonna make that happen, right?

In the meantime, here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Source @TheDailyShow