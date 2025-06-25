US donald trump

Power handshake guru Donald Trump just got totally owned by the Dutch king and it’s a fabulous, supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2025

As you’ll no doubt already know by now, Donald Trump is visiting the Hague in Netherlands for a Nato summit this week.

One detail you might not be aware of is Trump’s meeting with the Dutch royal family including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and their daughter Crown Princess Amalia (no, us neither).

And we mention it because of the handshake between the American president and the Dutch monarch. Trump, as you’ll be aware, is a big fan of the bizarrely aggressive handshake, a greeting straight out of the toxic manosphere.

Except it’s fair to say he wasn’t having it all his own way here. In fact he was having none of it because King Willem-Alexander basically totally owned him

Boom!

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump scrawled a furiously sweaty rant about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her magnificent response was sheer perfection

Source