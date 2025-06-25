Power handshake guru Donald Trump just got totally owned by the Dutch king and it’s a fabulous, supremely satisfying watch

US donald trump

As you’ll no doubt already know by now, Donald Trump is visiting the Hague in Netherlands for a Nato summit this week.

One detail you might not be aware of is Trump’s meeting with the Dutch royal family including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and their daughter Crown Princess Amalia (no, us neither).

And we mention it because of the handshake between the American president and the Dutch monarch. Trump, as you’ll be aware, is a big fan of the bizarrely aggressive handshake, a greeting straight out of the toxic manosphere.

Except it’s fair to say he wasn’t having it all his own way here. In fact he was having none of it because King Willem-Alexander basically totally owned him

.@POTUS greets King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/GBq3BHHvtU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 24, 2025

Boom!

King Willem-Alexander shows Royal Superiority over Donald Trump by winning the infamous handshake tug of war (2025)

pic.twitter.com/weFTnaEseG — Crazy Ass Moments in Dutch Politics (@CrazyDutchPol) June 24, 2025

The King pulled Trump in. Total Dutch victory — Oranje Boven (@ob_nl) June 24, 2025

Look at how Willem-Alexander pulled the Trump handshake move. Grab firmly and pull his hand toward you. Power move. It’s good to be king. — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) June 24, 2025

What about Queen Maxima, with the hand on top. — Alexander (@sanbas93) June 24, 2025

He did Trump Handshake on Trump…Hilarious — Olorunnope (@OlorunnopeIsaac) June 24, 2025

THE KING WILL BE THERE LONG AFTER TRUMP IS GONE. — Peter Manelyuk (@petermanel) June 25, 2025

I love how most of the European leaders know Donald so well they’ve even anticipated his hand shake. Look how King William makes sure he’s in control of the handshake. NICE! — Dorothy ❤️☮️⚖️ (@dorothy34589928) June 24, 2025

To conclude …

NL – USA 1 – 0 pic.twitter.com/7SnYv3ljj7 — Marc Speelman (@marcspeelman) June 24, 2025

