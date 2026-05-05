25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media threads

For those of you in the UK and Ireland, here’s a Public Service Announcement – it’s Tuesday (at the time of writing). Write it on your hand, or something, so the post-bank-holiday confusion doesn’t cause any problems.

As it’s Tuesday, we thought we’d share some more comedy gems from Threads, and we’ve narrowed it down to these 25 bangers.

We hope you enjoy them.

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