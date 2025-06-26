10 things we hated as kids but actually really enjoy as adults

Exclusive growing up

Back when we were kids, life could often be hugely frustrating and annoying. Being told what to do and what not to do, and those feelings of not being in control of our lives. However, as we get older, we can look back and see that some of the things we hated as kids hit a lot differently as an adult! So, we’ve compiled a list of some of the things we hated as kids, but are actually pretty fond of now that we’re all grown up. Any we missed?

1. Going to bed early.

2. Having no plans for the weekend.

3. Bath time.

4. Sitting quietly and doing nothing.

5. Being mistaken for being younger than we actually are.

6. Practical presents.

7. Someone cancelling plans we had with them.

8. Having someone else decide what we’re eating for dinner every night.

9. Naps.

10. Being spanked.

(That’s quite enough of this sort of thing now – ed)