‘What hill did you used to absolutely die on but have since changed your perspective on?’ – 19 people who had a total change of heart

One of the many phrases the internet has made us tediously familiar with is ‘a hill I would die on’.

It’s a figure of speech that means to defend something to the point of stubbornness, which anyone who has had even the briefest glance at social media will know is a very popular pastime these days.

However, some people do have the flexibility of mind to row back on their entrenched beliefs, as a discussion on the AskUK subreddit show after user ExoticPlankton8287 posted this:

‘What hill did you used to absolutely die on but have since completely changed your perspective on? ‘Like, for example, I used to absolutely refuse to buy carrier bags at 40p because it defeated the reason for buying them in the first place. Now, I just buy them when I need them (this question is partly inspired by my stubborn OH dropping a £9 bottle of wine earlier because he refused to pay an extra 40p for a bag to carry it in.)’

And people were happy to admit to the things they had drastically reconsidered.

1.

‘Buying supermarket own brands instead of “the real thing”. Most supermarket own brand items are perfectly acceptable substitutes and a lot are actually as good as branded. (Sainsbury’s cereal v Kellogg’s, cleaning products, a lot of Aldi crisps v Aalkers/Pringles, Aldi biscuits v Foxes.)

‘Some areas where they can’t compete though is ice creams. No supermarket can compete with Häagen-Dazs or Ben and Jerry’s for taste and texture.’

–Various_Ad2320

2.

‘I thought people who complained about the tops being securely attached to bottles were Luddite idiots, but since then, on multiple occasions, I’ve managed to poor smoothie onto nice clothes because there was a bit of liquid in the cap that I couldn’t take off.’

–AlephMartian

3.

‘I used to say that a dishwasher was a needless extravagance and handwashing worked absolutely fine. We had a dishwasher in the flat we rented for years and never touched it. I grew up without a dishwasher, made it to my 30s having never used one, so just didn’t bother starting.

‘When we bought our first house it came with a dishwasher, so I reluctantly agreed to using it. Why was I such a fool? It makes like so much easier.’

–Massaging_Spermaceti

4.

‘I would only buy McVities biscuits but feck them now, I’m not paying over £6 for a couple of packs of rich teas and some digestives.’

–SiteWhole7575

5.

‘Using the space available in both lanes to merge in turn. I used to think people were just taking the piss and trying to overtake me. It makes the traffic flow so much better, people.’

–Annual_History_796

6.

‘That it’s cruel to keep a cat indoors. I have seen too many road kills, too many dead wildlife, and too many ‘lost cat’ posts.’

–pippagator

7.

‘Atheism. I’m not staunch about it anymore. You do you, boo.’

–minigmgoit

8.

‘Brioche buns are actually better than regular buns for burger. I’ll admit it now. But only if they’re toasted!’

–A_Chicken_Called_Kip

9.

‘I used to think ‘why get a rice cooker, that’s what a pan is for’. Then I got a rice cooker and recommend one to everyone.’

–stephens567

10.

‘I used to be pretty vocal about how my friends with small children obsessed about naps too much. I have young children now. I get it. I’m sorry. A bad nap or a missed nap or a badly timed nap actually can ruin the rest of the day.’

–Naive-Interaction567