Millennials reveal what they couldn’t care less about in their homes, and it honestly sounds pretty nice

What really makes a house into a home? Well, it depends on who you ask. (And when they were born.)

When TV only had three channels and the Internet was still only available through AOL, the perfect home was made up of coordinated furniture sets, fine china locked behind glass, and walls painted the ‘right’ neutral shade.

But a recent Reddit thread proves that Millennials have a very different take on what matters—and what they’re willing to let slide—in the place they call home.

Reddit user danny_deefs posed the question:



‘What are things about your home you don’t care about as much as previous generations?’

The responses offered an unfiltered glimpse into how Millennials are tossing aside certain traditions and redefining what “comfortable” and “livable” really mean.

Here’s what they had to say.

1.

‘Having a formal dining room. This was weirdly a big thing for my parents and grandparents. A room we only used for holidays seemed wasteful to me. The table and the bar in the kitchen work just fine.’

1radgirl

2.

‘My mom is constantly giving me flack about the mismatched style of furniture and decor in my home. Yeah, sorry I couldn’t afford to buy everything in my house all at once so that it matches. Most things are second-hand, in fact, so I’m happy if they’re not broken.’

Farqsbarqs

3.

‘My MIL is always asking what the theme of my kitchen is. I don’t know, cooking?’

Jennyann726

4.

‘My mom mopped multiple times a day. I struggle to mop and sweep even weekly.’

Gallantpride

5.

‘Guys. We have internet and streaming services. Imagine living in a house with no internet… I’d grow some sexy ass grass too.’

Poo_poo_platter83

6.

‘Anything built, bought, or maintained for the specific purpose of “hosting”. It is not happening here.’

Rachlancan

7.

‘I don’t need the fancy plates and shit we “just use for company” get outta here with that nonsense.’

_BacktotheFuturama_

8.

‘My house doesn’t have to be spotless, or even clean at all times. If it insults you, feel free to come clean it.’

Various_Summer_1536

9.

‘Decor. China. Tchotchkes. Clutter. Rearranging the furniture all the time. Large home. Flashy/impressive home. Manicured lawn. Planting a bunch of plants/flowers just for looks. Basically anything non-functional, I’m not interested in.’

lifeuncommon