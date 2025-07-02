US donald trump

Donald Trump said his next job would be to deport people born in the US – 17 gobsmacked and totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated July 2nd, 2025

Donald Trump’s got a new favourite two syllable (Magas – look it up) word, and no, it’s not tariffs.

It’s deport. Because there’s nothing Trump likes doing now than deporting people, even when he does it by mistake.

And if you suspected there was no end to the sort of people Trump wants to deport, you’d be right. Because he now wants to deport people who were actually born in the US.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2