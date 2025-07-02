Donald Trump said his next job would be to deport people born in the US – 17 gobsmacked and totally on-point responses

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s got a new favourite two syllable (Magas – look it up) word, and no, it’s not tariffs.

It’s deport. Because there’s nothing Trump likes doing now than deporting people, even when he does it by mistake.

And if you suspected there was no end to the sort of people Trump wants to deport, you’d be right. Because he now wants to deport people who were actually born in the US.

BREAKING: Trump now openly calling for the deportation of U.S. citizens. “We have a lot of bad people … many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here too.” That’s not immigration policy.

That’s fascism with a passport scanner.… pic.twitter.com/DdGs9kKOlZ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 1, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Citizens. I’m going to say it again. This is fascism. MAGA can cry all you want but this is exactly what every fucking dictator in history wanted. Wake the fuck up. https://t.co/fOZfykP6Nf — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 1, 2025

JD Vance was right, Trump is America’s Hitler. — Theresa (@TheresaLuciano) July 1, 2025

“The Homegrowns Will Be Next,” is one of the more chilling authoritarian phrases I have heard. This is also why they want to increase ICE’s budget so much. https://t.co/Uef8fhDiBZ — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) July 1, 2025

This isn’t about border security anymore.

This isn’t about undocumented immigrants. He’s not saying “deport criminals.”

He’s saying deport citizens; if they’re “bad” enough. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 1, 2025

Revoking citizenship for crime while having 34 felony counts is??? I have no words — R Perry (@RJP757) July 1, 2025

He literally said the “homegrown ones are next,” as a reminder. This is no longer about illegal immigrants. It is about any person who disagrees with him. — Dumb (@Throwaway121224) July 1, 2025

I was just waiting for this. This is how it started in Nazi Germany too. It didn’t begin with camps. It began with speeches. With the claim that “some citizens don’t really belong.”

That some people were enemies of the state.

That dissent was dangerous.

That loyalty had to be… — TrueScandic (@Sus8742) July 1, 2025

I said this already… but… They came after people of color They came after illegal immigrants Then they’ll come after legal immigrants Then they’ll come after you — Bane of BS (@BaneofBS) July 1, 2025

