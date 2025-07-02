Social Media Architecture USA

Someone claimed you could replace this classic piece of architecture with ‘literally any house and it would still look fantastic’ – 14 claims to the contrary

David Harris. Updated July 2nd, 2025

We’re the first to admit that we know next to nothing about architecture, but even we are familiar with the following picture of Fallingwater, a house built in Pennsylvania in 1937 by legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

It’s certainly spectacular and if it were an Airbnb it would definitely be out of our price range. It’s now a house museum, so we don’t have to worry about that.

A cynical person on Twitter saw the picture and claimed that you could plonk literally any house in that location and it would still look great. He was proven wrong in hilarious style.

Here’s the Tweet from Ryan Moulton.

And the replies…

