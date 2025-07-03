Surely the most WTF tennis shot you’ll see at this or any Wimbledon – so good we had to watch it 3 times to work out what happened
Wimbledon’s back and chances are you won’t see a more amazing shot at this year’s Championships (or indeed any! Although that might be pushing it).
It’s Frenchman Corentin Moutet in his first round match against Francisco Comesaña when this happened.
The one and only Corentin Moutet #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B7R9E2dRYq
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2025
Extraordinary scenes! Apparently it’s called a ‘tweener’ – specifically, a tweeter dropshot – and here are a few of the many comments it prompted,
Corentin Moutet with one of the SHOTS OF THE YEAR at Wimbledon.
Fake-out overhead between the legs drop shot?!
He’s out here inventing new shots
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 2, 2025
Now there is something I have never seen in all my years of being a tennis fan. A tweener drop shot.
— Vicki Mainard (@vmainard) July 2, 2025
The audacity. pic.twitter.com/ReaRJTsTqd
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 2, 2025
Thing of beauty, that. pic.twitter.com/fzHCra1J7F
— Ollie Heppenstall (@ORWH98) July 2, 2025
Impressive shot but would of been funny if he missed it
— WYRD (@TheReal_WYRD) July 2, 2025
https://x.com/vmainard/status/1940228903328714922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
And separate but very much related, this.
Trademark Moutet ™️
This is a recurring theme with @moutet99, ever the entertainer https://t.co/zKCYq01giC pic.twitter.com/ZGN1mAIegw
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 2, 2025
And just in case you were wondering, Moutet beat the Argentinian in straight sets.
READ MORE
12 ace facts about Wimbledon served to you with love
Source @Wimbledon