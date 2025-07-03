Sport tennis Wimbledon wtf

Surely the most WTF tennis shot you’ll see at this or any Wimbledon – so good we had to watch it 3 times to work out what happened

John Plunkett. Updated July 3rd, 2025

Wimbledon’s back and chances are you won’t see a more amazing shot at this year’s Championships (or indeed any! Although that might be pushing it).

It’s Frenchman Corentin Moutet in his first round match against Francisco Comesaña when this happened.

Extraordinary scenes! Apparently it’s called a ‘tweener’ – specifically, a tweeter dropshot – and here are a few of the many comments it prompted,

https://x.com/vmainard/status/1940228903328714922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And separate but very much related, this.

And just in case you were wondering, Moutet beat the Argentinian in straight sets.

