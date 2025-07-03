Surely the most WTF tennis shot you’ll see at this or any Wimbledon – so good we had to watch it 3 times to work out what happened

Sport tennis Wimbledon wtf

Wimbledon’s back and chances are you won’t see a more amazing shot at this year’s Championships (or indeed any! Although that might be pushing it).

It’s Frenchman Corentin Moutet in his first round match against Francisco Comesaña when this happened.

Extraordinary scenes! Apparently it’s called a ‘tweener’ – specifically, a tweeter dropshot – and here are a few of the many comments it prompted,

Corentin Moutet with one of the SHOTS OF THE YEAR at Wimbledon. Fake-out overhead between the legs drop shot?! He’s out here inventing new shots pic.twitter.com/E84Jw4Xlyb — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 2, 2025

Now there is something I have never seen in all my years of being a tennis fan. A tweener drop shot. — Vicki Mainard (@vmainard) July 2, 2025

Impressive shot but would of been funny if he missed it — WYRD (@TheReal_WYRD) July 2, 2025

And separate but very much related, this.

Trademark Moutet ™️ This is a recurring theme with @moutet99, ever the entertainer https://t.co/zKCYq01giC pic.twitter.com/ZGN1mAIegw — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 2, 2025

And just in case you were wondering, Moutet beat the Argentinian in straight sets.

Source @Wimbledon