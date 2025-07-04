US donald trump ufc

Donald Trump said he’s going to hold a UFC fight at the White House – 13 double leg slam takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated July 4th, 2025

Donald Trump took time out from failing to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to announce plans to hold a UFC fight in the grounds of the White House.

Well, he does love putting people in a cage. We can only hope they don’t have to dig up that giant flagpole to make room for it.

And if it feels ever more like you are living in some kind of parallel dimension, you’re not alone. And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2