Donald Trump said he’s going to hold a UFC fight at the White House – 13 double leg slam takedowns

Donald Trump took time out from failing to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to announce plans to hold a UFC fight in the grounds of the White House.

Well, he does love putting people in a cage. We can only hope they don’t have to dig up that giant flagpole to make room for it.

Trump: “We’re gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds on the White House … we’re gonna do that as part of 250.” pic.twitter.com/QPeRLvE5HT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2025

And if it feels ever more like you are living in some kind of parallel dimension, you’re not alone. And these people surely said it best.

UFC fights on the White House lawn really feels like one of those 2015 Onion stories about a potential Trump Presidencyhttps://t.co/CXIBFc5E3l — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 4, 2025

Turning the White House lawn to a pay-per-view event. What a fucking joke — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) July 4, 2025

It’s like the Jerry Springer, shock jockey, tacky era of tv took over the world and anyone that doesn’t go along with it can just be deported (revoking citizenship), homeless, enslaved in camps, or die. This used to be the shameful part of us, and now it just IS US. What a shame. — indietronica (@indietronicaone) July 4, 2025

Yeah I guess this is what civilizational decay actually looks like. — Jacob Fuller (@cobsblog) July 4, 2025

Just keep reminding yourself that he wants you to feel defeated by his craziness https://t.co/1nbPfbFu2h — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 4, 2025

