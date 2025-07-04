Someone asked about things that scream ‘British old money’ – 21 signifiers of Downton-style generational wealth

Life r/AskUK wealth

If you’ve never heard about the distinction between old money and new money, there’s a great scene where Rose explains to Jack the differences between people who inherited their wealth and the people who acquired it, and how one group looks down on the other. And despite the fact that the film was set 113 years ago, we’re still a bit obsessed with it in the UK. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Doomergeneration asked this:

‘What screams British old money? What subtle things give away someone of generational wealth?’

And people queued up in an orderly fashion with a stiff upper lip to add their thoughts.

1.

‘An original 90s Subaru Forester or Volvo XC70 and boat shoes that are falling apart.’

–SoupatBreakfast

2.

‘YES! Old money doesn’t scream MONEY! It’s old jumpers with holes in them, Hunter wellies, putting the horse stirrups in the dishwasher, Willoughby who was a Nanny but is now a Housekeeper, Bob who ‘just looks after the hedges but occasionally sorts the gutters if we need it’. Land Rover Defenders that are at least 20 years old. Three constantly mud covered Golden Retrievers. Dog hair everywhere.

‘Old British Money is very different from New British Money!’

–radiorentals

3.

‘Pronounces the word ‘yes’ as ‘ears’.’

–PatTheCatMcDonald

4.

‘A battered Barbour jacket and red trousers.’

–bobbydazzler1000

5.

‘I was gobsmacked when I visited a uni friend’s country pile and he asked ‘Mummy, please can I get down from the table?’

–Christmastree2920

6.

‘Money talks, wealth whispers and old money is silent.’

–whereohwhereohwhere

7.

‘A shockingly small television.’

–ian9outof10

8.

‘Everything looks a bit worn and threadbare, they pretty much never replace or repair anything, there’s ice on the inside of the windows in winter. British old money is never flashy – old Barbours, old Land Rovers and careful with it’s money.

‘What made Saltburn entirely unbelievable was the idea that the main character had ‘won’ by taking over the stately home. He couldn’t have paid the electricity bill for a week. Old money is normally pretty fully committed to maintaining what’s already there.’

–StarryKnightLondon

9.

‘No new furniture.’

–imtheorangeycenter

10.

‘A church as part of the estate.’

–Overrated_Sunshine

11.

‘Certain private member clubs, many have been invaded by finance bros but a few are still quite exclusive and you’ll only really see the old money there.’

–Glass-Evidence-7296

12.

‘Roof that leaks on the 600 year old house. Drives a Suzuki. Aga in the kitchen.’

–Merrin_Corcaedus